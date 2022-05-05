How Vingo App Uses VR & ANT+ Sensors to Solve an Important Problem

Technology has helped humanity bridge important gaps. If electricity had made it possible to minimise menial work and increased the comforts, the birth of computer and digital technologies have opened a new floodgate of possibilities. Similarly, the recent changes in the technological field like virtual reality has opened a whole new field of development. There are many new avenues in which the technology can be used from entertainment to education. However, the latest usage of this technology is in one of the most unassuming walks of life; exercise!

Yes, you read that right. In your daily exercise. How virtual reality is used by the new app named Vingo to enhance the experience of your daily exercise is mindblowing to say the least.

Virtual Reality – A Brave New World

Virtual reality uses visual and auditory cues to give you an engulfing experience. The devices used for these are fitted very close to your eyes and thereby removing any other visual signals from entering the eyes and hence the brain. Similarly, the ears are safeguarded from any outside world sounds and noises. This way, the key sensory organs of eyes and ears are completely transferred to a whole different environment. This way, VR, the new technology gives you an illusion that is hard to find as an illusion.

Vingo uses this new technology to enhance your exercise routine. In fact, with the usage of VR, you can even train better than you usually do. At the moment the app is under development and you can soon see the complete version of the app. However, you can take a sneak peak into the things by downloading and installing the app today.

ANT+ Sensors – Small Sensors with Smaller Power Requirements

ANT+ sensors are small sensors that work without the need for a large amount of power. As a result, the sensor works for a relatively longer time without the need to change the batteries or provide external power. So, this has been the go to sensor for a number of fields.

When it comes to activity tracking people love devices that can track activity without any hindrance. So, ANT+ sensors are used for gauging the speed of the cycles, the treadmills, how much distance we run etc.

Unlike other sensors, these are also easily connected through a number of ways with other devices. So, the Vingo app uses these sensors for connecting the app with indoor cycles and treadmills.

Online Running & Cycling App for a Healthy Living

Online running and indoor cycling are easy ways to continue your exercises even if you don’t have the time to go to the gym or a full fledged running track. Vingo app allows you to get the exciting feeling of exploring unknown locations by cycling and running from inside your home. The app does this with the usage of the above mentioned technologies.

So, stop overthinking about it and install the app today. Get fit, soon.

Author: Kaye