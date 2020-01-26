How to use firestick for podcasts?

With more than 34 million users online, Fire TV Sticks dominates the market of its kind. With time, Amazon has started adding different accessibilities, features, and services to keep their dominance.

Internet entertainment on regular TVs is what Fire Stick offers. And one of the Internet entertainment/knowledge-source which has risen in popularity in the last few years is podcasts. In the US alone, there are more than 80 million podcast listeners; this number will cross the 100 million mark in the next couple of years.

Therefore, it’s evident that Amazon will, for sure, give access to listen to podcasts through their Fire Stick device. But how? Here are the details.

The process of listening podcasts on the Fire Stick is pretty straightforward and hassle-free. Follow the instructions below, and you can listen to the Joe Rogan Experience or anything of your choice on your Fire Stick.

Use the App : There are applications available to access the audios of the podcasting world. Just use them and fire up your favorite podcast. Some of the popular apps to do so are Stitcher App, AnyPod App, Spotify, etc. If an app of your choice doesn’t work, you can always use Kodi builds . Alternatively, if you don’t wish to install any of these apps, you can simply search for the podcast on the available browser and play from there.

Connect to speakers : The best and hassle-free way to access podcasts is by using the “Smart” feature. Connect the fire stick with Alexa or Google Home or any other smart home device. Now, just say, “Hey, Google(or whatever applicable). Play XYZ by ABC”. And *Boom* a few words from your mouth turns into hours of entertainment and knowledge session.

Play Podcasts from the Alexa App : Connecting to Alexa and controlling it through its App is another comfortable option to play podcasts. Open the Alexa App on your smartphone and connect the Fire Stick. Inside the App, you will find many options. Click on the TuneIn option and select podcasts. Then explore across categories and titles to choose the one of your liking or choice. Additionally, of course, the Alexa app supports the voice commands. That means you can use your smartphone to do the same thing a smart speaker can.

Conclusion

I believe this guide helped you (quickly) learn how to play podcasts and explore different titles across the podcasting world on your Fire TV Stick. To wrap up, let’s recap:

Amazon dominates the ‘Regular TV to Smart TV’ device market with its Fire TV Stick. To keep the lead, they have to understand the customer’s needs and add functionality accordingly. And being the customer-centric business Amazon is, risen popularity of Podcasts, of course, wasn’t away from its sight. They quickly updated their devices through software and gave users the accessibility consumers wanted, i.e., the ability to stream podcasts (through apps, web, and voice).

In short, if you are thinking to buy the Fire Stick or other similar devices, Amazon has made a case for themselves with an additional feather in its hat: Podcast.

Author: Author Marketers