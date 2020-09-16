How to Stay Private Online? No, it’s Not About VPNs

Obviously, you want to know why people use private proxies, while there are millions of public proxies online. Why would anyone want to go for a paid one? Let’s first understand the difference between public proxies and exclusive proxies, also known as private proxies. The theory is quite simple:

When you use public proxies, there are thousands of people who connect at the same time to the same proxy. In terms of security, let’s be honest: not everyone uses proxy servers with good intentions. If we’re speaking about connection speed, since you share the same proxy with another significant number of people, the connection speed will slow down. To clear this up, let’s see a few common uses of proxies.

Protect your identity

Why do most people use proxies? Because they want to protect their identity online! Generally, proxies work as a barrier between a person’s computer and the site server they’re trying to access. Basically, a proxy will help users protect their identity, making them anonymously for other users online. Therefore, this is why people choose to use private proxies; because the user’s identity is well-protected while navigating online. But they’ll need to ensure they connect to a proxy before going online.

Online gamers recourse to proxies

Professional online gamers are tired of facing low internet connection all the time. And for good reasons! Private proxies provide a smooth internet connection, which is obviously the goal of any professional online gamer. Also, not all gamers are seeking fast internet connection and gaming experience. They’re also interested in securing them online, while reaching out to other players, no matter where they might be located on the map. Related to online games, those who want to have access to early released games can easily do it using a private proxy.

Change your location virtually

Here’s one interesting characteristic of a private proxy: you can get access to blocked contents! Users can choose the proxy server’s location they’ll further use and change their location virtually. It is not available only for gamers but for everyone who wants to access blocked content in their country. Entertainment platforms like Hulu, Netflix, or YouTube are most accessed by other users from different countries through private proxies.

Protects sensitive data

Businesses generally that deal with sensitive info are likely to use private proxies. By doing so, cybercriminals will struggle a lot to access private data that could include personal card numbers, bank accounts, and other important info. Similar to gamers that are protected online, companies that use proxies will be safe from cyber thieves. Most of the companies are using social media to increase their sales and attract new clients.

But their efforts are sometimes not enough, and they tend to fail to promote their business on social media. With a private proxy, you can manage multiple social media accounts and take care of each client. Usually, managing too many social media accounts using only one IP address seems impossible. You can solve this issue by using a proxy for each social media account. As you can see, there are lots of things that you can do with private proxies; make sure you do some research to find out other effective strategies about it.

Author: Stephen Marshall