How to significantly lower your pool maintenance costs

Swimming pools require effort and money to keep them safe and healthy to swim in, however there are some ways you can reduce the amount of time you have to spend on your pool care and the costs associated with running it. Throughout this article we will share our top 15 tips to significantly lower your pool maintenance costs.

Tip 1. Maintain your pool equipment regularly

By maintaining your pool equipment on a regular basis, you not only increase its longevity but also ensure that it is running to its full potential. If your system is dirty and unkept, it will work harder than it should which will result in it consuming more energy and chemicals to keep it clean. You should clean your filter weekly and empty your skimmer basket out daily. We explain how to do this in our “Best tips for maintaining a swimming pool” article.

Tip 2. Clean your pool often

Ideally you should remove debris, dirt, and insects from the water with your pool scoop every day. If you get them out before they sink to the bottom, it will decrease the likelihood of them effecting your pool chemical levels. An imbalance can cause to algae to grow. Additionally, brushing the interior surface of your pool every second week drastically reduces bacteria and impurities from harbouring in your pool. This typically isn’t required for fibreglass pools as their surface is nonporous, making it virtually algae resistant.

Tip 3. Check your chemical levels

As the old saying goes, “it’s better to prevent than cure.” By maintaining your pools water levels regularly, you can prevent algae infestations and cloudy water which requires more money and effort to eradicate. You can purchase water testing kits to sample your water. They are relatively inexpensive and user friendly.

Tip 4. Keep greenery away from your pool

To avoid disrupting your pools chemical levels and to keep your water as clean as possible, ensure that there are no tree branches or leafy plants in close proximity to your pool. Leaves are notorious for clogging pool filters and skimmer baskets which will make it work harder. If you have trees or plants nearby that shed into your pool, trim them back if possible.

Tip 5. Put your pool chemicals in at night time

This may seem like an odd tip, but it can save you up to 50% on chemicals. The reason for this is that the suns UV rays degrades chlorine making it far less effective. Another benefit to putting it in at night is it won’t be as potent come morning time, making it safer to swim in.

Tip 6. Run your pump and filter at night rather than during the day

This tip is especially relevant if your putting your chemicals in at night as they need to circulate throughout the pool to work correctly. Tariffs for electricity are generally less at night time after the peak period, this can save you significant money on your electricity bill.

Tip 7. If possible, buy in bulk

Chemicals do not have an expiration date, so if you can, buy in bulk. Although it is more of an initial outlay, it will save you money in the long run. Whatever you don’t use this year, you can use next year.

Tip 8. Ensure that your pool has the correct level of stabiliser

Stabiliser works to prevent the suns UV rays from breaking down chlorine. By using the correct amount of stabiliser you can increase the chlorines ability to work by 5 to 10 times. It is vital that you get the levels correct, if you put too much stabiliser in it can inhibit the chlorines ability to sanitise the water.

Tip 9. Put some tennis balls into your pool water

Regular tennis balls may seem like an unusual thing to use to reduce your maintenance costs, however, they are a cheap and effective way to remove oils that can sometimes be found in your pool. Oils in your water is usually caused by sunscreen, makeup, hair, and body products. You can leave the tennis balls in your pool indefinitely and replace them when necessary. Oils break down chlorine, which will cost more money to top it up.

Tip 10. Install a variable speed pump

A variable speed pump can cut down on energy consumption by 30 to 50%. It allows you to control the speed that the pump works which means it is not on high the entire time.

Tip 11. Put in a wind break

If your house or fencing is not already acting as an adequate wind break, you should put one in place if you want to save money. Evaporation is the number one culprit when it comes to water, heat, and chemical loss. Even a slight breeze can double the rate of evaporation. A wind break can be made from things such as fencing, hedging, or screening.

Tip 12. Invest in an automatic cleaner

Automatic cleaners clean your pool and filter it too. When your automatic cleaner is running you don’t need to have your filter system on. The automatic cleaner uses less energy, plus it saves you the hassle of having to do it manually.

Tip 13. Solar heating

If you have heating for you pool or if it is something you are considering, it’s a good idea to go solar. Gas is the most expensive method to heating with it costing around $900 to $2,000 a year. If you don’t use a pool cover, its double this amount. A solar water heating system is far more cost effective and usually costs around $150 a year to run.

Tip 14. Switch off your water features

If you have features such as waterslides, fountains, or waterfalls, it is important to turn them off when they don’t need to be on. They create air which increases the rate that your water is evaporated. Additionally, they consume energy and they cool the pool water, which means you’ll spend more on heating if you have it.

Purchase a pool cover

A pool cover is by far the easiest and most effective way to reduce the costs of running your pool. They can reduce evaporation by 97% which can significantly cut down on your water and chemical expenses. In summer, if you don’t use a cover, you can lose around 25% of your water due to evaporation. They also prevent dirt and debris from falling into your pool, which means less chemicals and cleaning time is required. A pool cover also reduces the amount of heat that is lost from your pool by up to 70%, which in turn, will reduce your running costs.

A little effort goes a long way

The good news is, if you have a fibreglass pool, they require little effort and money to keep them clean. Lowering your pool maintenance costs doesn’t have to be a laborious chore. By implementing some of the tips mentioned throughout this article and dedicating a little bit of time each week to your pool care, you can save yourself a substantial amount of money. If you have any questions regarding lowering your pool maintenance costs, give our experienced team here at Barrier Reef Pools a call today, we are happy to assist in any way we can.

Author: Makarni Scorgie