How to Set Up a Successful Organizing Business

If you have obsessive cleaning disorder like Monica from ‘Friends’ or Sheldon from ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and you cannot stop yourself from organizing other peoples’ homes, then why do it for free? Home organizing is a relatively a new business idea that is doing quite well as people have recognized that they do need help to tidy up their space, especially when they are extremely busy. If you have the habit of labeling your label maker, then this is the right fit for you.

Here are a few things that will help you set up and get going in no time.

Figure Out the Time You can Spare:

Is this a full-time business that you wish to set up or a side business that you will do along with your regular job? The size of your business would depend on the time you have in your hand. Figure out your schedule before you proceed further.

Find Out the Right Location:

As this concept is relatively new, people from a few areas have a better idea of it as compared to others. You need to figure out the demographics to check if you can really find clients in your target location.

Do a Few Freebie Projects:

No one is going to pay you upfront for organizing. You need to show your caliber by doing a few freebie projects. Choose influential clients who can spread the word across. Find out if any social media influencer is willing to give you a trial project which will help in your business launch.

Do Business Branding:

As organization business depends on referrals and word of mouth, it is essential for you to create a proper brand, the right logo, and vision which people understand upfront. You can also use video studio Dubai to create a branding video that portrays exactly what you wish to convey to your customers creating the company’s brand.

Hire a Few Employees:

You cannot do organizing on your own, as you need several people to get the job done. Hiring employees on payrolls initially may not be feasible hence hire contract workers from project to project so you can pay them when you really get a job.

Link Up with Organizer Vendors:

You will have to purchase several kinds of organizers for each project. Directly negotiating with a vendor can help in saving a huge percentage of money that can be counted as profits.

Hop on to Social Media:

Social media platforms are the ones that can help in getting the word out. You can always post content and connect with customers and grow your following so that potential customers trust your brand.

The Bottom Line- Be Open to Suggestions:

The key to running an Organizing business is to follow the client’s brief as well. You may want something a certain way which they may not approve it. You can always put your reasoning across, but do not impose anything and listen to what they have to say. Remember, you may be in charge of the transformation, but they are the ones who will pay your bills.

Author: Nataliya Stefanus