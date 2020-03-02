How to Resolve Drone 4K Video Issues for Successfully Sharing on Social Media

In recent years, a lot of videographers and photographers have been moving towards the trend of drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The technology and features have been continuously evolving since the launch of the first drone. 4K videos and photos taken from a drone, ups your game by taking your photography to great heights, both figuratively and literally. These 4K drones when equipped with ultra high definition cameras, produce stunning images undoubtedly. And this is usually done using some desktop video editors to edit 4K DJI drone videos with enhanced quality and smallest possible file size.

The Technology of 4K DJI Drone Video

A video camera that can display 8 million active pixels is classified as 4K Ultra High Definition. The resolution’s lower boundary is set to a minimum of 3840×2160. This means a 4K display will deliver 4 times better detailing than a 1080 pixel display. Apart from quadrupling the resolution, they also offer faster frame rates with better contrast dynamics and extended colors. Hence the images feel more naturalistic and detailed.

4K digital contents range from 3840×2160 to 4096×3112. When it comes to drone videos, manufacturers such as DJI, GoPro, Yuneec prefer to stick to 3840×2160 simply because of its consistency. Just keep in mind some of the must-have features before shopping for a drone camera.

Sensor and lenses

A smaller sensor and no zoom lens will reduce the glass size and this means your drone will have a longer flight time.

Control

A separate controller will give a better range but going with your phone’s limited Wi-Fi will let you view the live video.

Vibration

Too much of vibration won’t be ideal for still photos or videos.

Collision detection

Sensors are used to combat the risk of collision, not only to help you but also to avoid criticisms creeping from others who might complain of accidents.

Apart from the quality, range, and specification of the drone such as the camera, you should be realistic about what you expect from the drone and how good a pilot you are. Combining all this, 4K videos and photos via drones have immense benefits:

High-quality video resolution

Bigger and better quality images

Improved zooming and cropping options

Smoother and more stable videos

There are a lot of options for 4K video drones such as DJI’s Phantom 4+, Mavic Pro, Mavic Air, Phantom 4 Advanced, Yuneec’s Typhoon and Breeze, and GoPro Karma to name a few. DJI is a clear leader when it comes to 4K drone photography and videos. But the biggest challenge of the 4K aerial shot is the drone video editing. Though many users use DJI GO 4 as DJI drone video editor, it doesn’t have a desktop version.

But there are some inherent loopholes in DJI GO 4’s app:

The biggest challenge is the limited memory of smartphones whereas 4K videos require a huge memory.

Working on a desktop version is easier compared to working on a DJI app.

Cached copies are saved in the DJI app. You need to download the HD versssion from the drone’s SD card. Hence it’s easier to work with PC in such cases.

Hence it’s easier to go with DJI drone video editor.

Resolve DJI Drone Video Issues and Edit for Sharing:

DJI users edit their videos to split, cut, correct the color, stabilize, and zoom. Most of the common tools find it difficult to handle and hence degrade the quality. Hence you need to switch to professional software.

VideoProc is a fast and easy 4K DJI drone video editor with full GPU acceleration to convert audio and video files virtually to any other format. This helps in processing Ultra HD 4K, high frame-rate, lengthy videos without loss in quality, quickly and smoothly. Some of the best features which the DJI app lacks are available in VideoProc.

Processes 4K, 8K and long videos without crashing

Allows rotation and flipping of videos with playback speed adjustment

Stabilizes shaky videos along with reducing noise

Allows joining and removing any part of the video flexibly to keep the best flying part

Users can add effects such as Noise, Negate, Mosaic amongst others

Lets you add subtitles and merge different videos to create a single file

Helps in removing fisheye distortion

Adjustments of video settings such as brightness, saturation, contrast, etc.

Convert to any desired format and losslessly compress file size for uploading and sharing on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, etc with best quality

Final Thoughts

Starting from the technology behind 4K DJI drone videos to the benefits and challenges of 4K drone video shots, we have tried to cover it all. However, it is very important to have an easy-to-use 4K drone video editor and we recommend VideoProc. With over 9 million users and a variety of features, VideoProc is a great option irrespective of your skill level. You can watch the official VideoProc tutorial video to learn how it can help you in various ways.

Author: Kate