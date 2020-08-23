How to Put On Glue On Nails

While temporary nails are definitely user friendly and easy to apply at home (once you know how to do it the “right” way), there are definitely a few parts of the process that can use a little explanation. Luckily, there are a few tips to take into account that will make your temporary nail application process a breeze. So let’s discuss what the best glue on nails are and how to apply them correctly.

What Are The Best Glue On Nails?

To start with, let’s take a look at how to identify what the best glue on nails are for you. This is always a very individual decision, that takes into account a variety of factors.

Ultimately, though, look for a quality, well-made product that comes from a reputable company. More expensive doesn’t always mean better, even though many places will try to sell you on that.

Generally speaking, people with thin fingers will likely do better with square, squoval (soft square), or round shaped glue on nails. Those with stubbier fingers will look better in almond, oval, stiletto, and coffin shaped nails. However, you should always choose a shape you really like.

What Do I Need To Put On Glue On Nails?

Once you’ve determined the best glue on nails for you, it’s time to put them on!

But first, in addition to your glue on nail kit, you’ll want to gather a few other, simple to find supplies. It may be worth it to purchase an inexpensive manicure kit, which may contain all of the tools you’ll need in one, easy to find place.

Nail buffer

Nail file

Nail scissors or clippers

A container to soak your hands

Your nail kit

Nail polish remover and cotton pads or cotton balls

Nail glue (if not contained in the nail kit)

Orange stick

How Exactly Do I Put On Glue On Nails?

Got all of your things? Good! You’re ready for application.

Before that, though, you’re going to want to get your natural nails all ready for putting your new, best glue on nails on. A well-prepared surface leads to a longer lifespan for your nails, and just generally maintains a healthy natural nail.

Start by removing any nail polish or other temporary nails you may already have on. If the nail polish remover you use contains acetone, make sure to thoroughly wash your hands after using it.

Now that your nails are au natural, soak them in lukewarm, soapy water for around five minutes. You’ll want to fully submerge your entire nail, down to the cuticle. After five minutes, remove them from the water and dry them completely.

Once your nails are dry, it’s time to move on to the next step!

Preparing Your Nails

Once your nails are soaked and dried, it’s time to prepare them for the glue. Start by using the nail clippers or scissors to trim your natural nails down. You’ll want them to be all the same shape and size, leaving enough for the glue on nail to attach to without keeping them too long.

Once your nails are trimmed, make sure to file the edges with the nail file to make sure they are nice and smooth. Finish your preparations up by pushing back your cuticles to increase the surface area of your nail and give the glue on nail a smooth, clean surface to adhere to. Now you’re ready for glue!

Is There a Secret To Using the Glue?

Yes, in fact, there is a secret to using the glue! To get optimal results and create the best glue on nails possible, in addition to preparing your natural nails appropriately, it’s important to know just how to apply the glue.

You’ll want to use the glue that comes with your nail kit, as this glue was meant specifically for the material your glue on nails are made from. Put a small amount directly on the surface of your natural nail, and another on the inside of the glue on the nail (the area that will touch your natural nail). You’ll want to make sure to use a spiral pattern when applying the glue to both places, which increases the surface area the glue reaches without using too much.

How Do I Actually Apply the Nails?

Once the glue is applied to both surfaces, gently place the temporary nail on your natural nail, ensuring a perfect, snug fit. Once it’s in the correct place, and working quickly before the glue dries, press down firmly and hold for 10 seconds. That’s all it takes! Do one nail at a time and in two minutes, you’ll have the best glue on nails possible.

In the end, the best glue on nails are the ones that you apply appropriately and that fit not only your finger but also your style. Don’t go in unprepared, learn how to put on glue on nails the right way to make switching up your style easy and fun.

Author: Jacob Maslow