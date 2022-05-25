How to Properly Choose the Right-Sized HVAC System for Your Property

Choosing the correct HVAC system – not just in terms of size – can make a world of difference. If you choose correctly, you can make sure that your system is efficient and will work to its utmost capacity. As a result, there is no energy wasted, and the people who work or live on your premises will be comfortable throughout the year. Besides, having an efficient system translates into savings, which is a big deal considering how expensive an HVAC system can be! Some other factors need to be considered when choosing a system. You may not even have thought of them before – factors like the contractor or installer and the IAQ (Indoor Air Quality) components. What other factors will directly impact your choice? Here’s how to correctly choose the right-sized HVAC system for your property.

The system size

Of course, the first factor that we’re referring to is the system size. The right-sized system will make all the difference, so choose wisely. An older building or home does not usually have the right system size, and oversized HVAC systems often have a shorter lifespan because they tend to cycle too often. The system size is crucial because the wrong one will not be able to provide the same comfort level, and the quality of the indoor air can also suffer as opposed to a correctly-sized system.

The good news is that your chosen installer or contractor, such as https://mcnallyhvac.com/, can give you a good estimate of how large or small your system should be. Their calculations will consider such factors as sun exposure, tree cover, insulation, ceiling height, and square footage.

The installer/contractor

The second thing is the installer or contractor. As you may well know, the contractor is the most crucial factor that affects the quality of your system, and the correct HVAC system will be designed and customized and then fabricated for your home. The contractor will assess your whole system, including your requirements for indoor air quality and ductwork. Your installer and contractor will make sure that your HVAC system is just the right fit for you, and they will even consider your premises plus your entire lifestyle. You have to make sure, therefore, that you get a contractor who is duly licensed, and make sure you sign an agreement or contract; it should include a start date and a date of completion, and it should also state what the contractor will pay for and what you will pay for if any.

The efficiency

Make it a point to purchase the equipment with the greatest efficiency, and the system should work well with your property. Even if a system with a standard efficiency rating will have the same or similar components as a system with high efficiency when it comes to labor, most systems with high efficiency will give you more value for your money in the long term.

IAQ (Indoor Air Quality) components

As an add-on to your system, consider air quality. Components like systems for air filtration and humidifiers are necessary, and many contractors and installers will give you a discount for these add-ons when installing a system.

Author: Mildred Austria