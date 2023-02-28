How to Maximize Your Personal Injury Settlement

Personal injury cases are never fun, but they can help mitigate losses and setbacks suffered through no fault of your own. The vast majority of personal injury victims who receive a settlement get anywhere from $3,000 to $75,000.

If you’re facing a personal injury claim and you want to know how to maximize your settlement, you’ve come to the right place.

In this article, we’ll go over nine ways to get the most out of your personal injury case. Here they are:

Get medical attention

The first step is to get medical attention. This addresses the injury and lets you get a sense of how bad it is. A doctor can recommend a treatment plan for recovery, and you can keep the medical documents as evidence of your financial and physical losses.

If you don’t get immediate medical attention, the defense may question how your injuries occurred or argue that you contributed to their severity—both of which could significantly reduce your payout.

Preserve evidence

Another way to maximize your payout is to preserve evidence of your injury. This includes taking photos and videos of the injury and accident scene, keeping medical bills and receipts, and holding onto employment records that show the amount of work you missed (or lost completely).

You should also collect testimonies from any witnesses and get a copy of the official police report. The more evidence you have on your side, the better.

Don’t wait to file your personal injury case

It’s important to file your personal injury case early. Why? Because most states have a statute of limitations, after which you can’t bring up a personal injury charge.

This doesn’t mean you have to have your full case developed. It just means you should file the initial claim as soon as you can.

Take time to build a good case

When it comes to actually developing your personal injury case for court (or settlement outside of court), take your time.

You want to build the strongest case possible by having a personal injury lawyer review all of the facts, serve a strong discovery demand, conduct depositions, and request records.

By carefully crafting your case, you have a better chance of it yielding a high payout.

Don’t trust the insurance company

Be careful about accepting the first offer from your insurance company. After all, it’s in their best interest to give you the lowest possible payout. That’s how they make money.

To avoid accepting a lowball offer or letting the insurance company cut corners, have a personal injury attorney negotiate with them on your behalf. They can help maximize your claim and only accept an offer within an acceptable range.

Stay off social media

Avoid discussing your personal injury case on social media. Why? Whatever you say there can be used against you. If you tell a different story or make it look like your injury wasn’t that bad, it could hurt your case.

Remember, anyone can find you on social media, so it’s best to play it safe and not comment on the case there. Staying off social media can also help prevent the opposing party from smearing your (online) reputation.

Don’t forget about future damages

When preparing your personal injury case, it’s important to factor in future damages. That means considering how the injury will impact your future life. Will it prevent you from working? Will it limit your ability to enjoy life?

You can work with medical professionals to document these potential future losses so you can include them in your claim. This is an important step since future damages could make up the bulk of the overall claimed damages.

Make a good impression

Anytime you defend your case in court, it’s important that you make a good impression. At the end of the day, it’s the judge (and/or jury) that makes the final decision. So you need to convince them to take your side by putting your best foot forward.

Be patient

Lastly, be patient. Maximizing your personal injury settlement can take time. If you’re too eager to accept the first check offered to you, you may get less than what you deserve. Instead, try to negotiate for the best terms by being patient.

Of course, there’s no substitute for a competent personal injury attorney. So make sure you hire a reputable one in your area to help you navigate the legal process. A little bit of patience and due diligence can be well worth it in the end.

Author: Anna Johansson