How To Maximize Your Office Space?

Working within a confined space can be difficult for a workforce as it can lead to a dip in motivation throughout the day, but how can this be maximised with a few simple changes? In this article, we will be providing you with insight into how you can maximise your office space to get the best possible results.

Declutter The Office

One of the easiest ways to maximise your office space is by decluttering the office space. With a vast amount of paper and other clutter causing the office to appear smaller, reducing the amount of clutter will help to provide you with the storage that you need as well as make the office look much larger. Whether this is removing all paper and keeping digital copies, or you decide to store all important documents in one filing cabinet, this will help to limit the amount of space that is used.

Make Use Of Wall Space

Wall space often goes underutilised in a number of offices and is a tactic that can really help to make the office appear much larger. With shelves on the walls or even a bookcase, you can then store items and important documentation if you do not have space for a filing cabinet. Whilst this may not work for everyone, this is a great way to make space in the office for additional computers and storage without having to throw documents away or store them elsewhere.

Invest In Storage

Though there may not be space for filing cabinets, opting for a curved desk withdraws can work as the perfect storage solution. Not only will this work well in the corner of the room, but it allows for additional storage for paperwork as well as office supplies or notes from an upcoming meeting. In addition to this, there is also the option of investing in a food stall or trunk as this can not only provide seating for visitors, but it can provide you with smart storage that I need.

Opt For An Open Plan

When looking at an office space, it is oftentimes the offices with dividing walls which will look the smallest. Not only to the walls block out a vast amount of natural light, but it can seem as though the office is much smaller than it actually is. By making the office open plan, you can then make the office appear larger whilst promoting open communication as a result. This will benefit your business in the long term as it will help to boost productivity and maintain an enjoyable working environment for everyone that is in the office space. In addition to this, opening up the room around the windows will allow for natural light to come into the room making it appear larger as a result.

Create A Paperless Office

The final way that you can maximise your office space is to become a completely paperless office. By storing all company information online as well as removing the use of notepads and post-it notes, you are then creating an office that does not require storage for stationary. This, therefore, means that there is space for more desks and even a more comfortable area for your employees to relax, regardless of how small your office space is.

With these top tips and some space-saving ideas, there are a number of ways that you can fully optimise your office space to make an office environment that is not only practical but welcoming in the long term. Which of these will you be trying out first?

Author: Rebecca Wilis