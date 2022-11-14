How to Make Your Mobile Phone More Secure

Without any doubt, you usually lock your car and your house door, but what about your smartphone? If you are not doing that, it’s time to take your mobile gadget security seriously. Your device contains data, passwords, and all kinds of private information, thus being very attractive to hackers. Nowadays, we use our cell phones for almost everything, from paying for goods and banking to browsing the web and streaming movies. These activities make us highly vulnerable to cyber threats and fraudsters are just waiting for us to slip up.

5 Simple Tips to Maximize Your Cell Phone Security

Many people use cell phones more often than their laptops. Despite this, individuals are more obsessed with keeping their laptops safe compared to their mobile handsets. But that shouldn’t be the case. The rate at which people rely on their mobile devices and the information they contain implies that cell phone security is vital. Fortunately, here are five tips to improve the safety of your mobile phone and the information in it.

Keep Your Phone Locked

If your mobile phone is stolen, the thief can access your data. The best way to prevent this is to set up a lock on your screen. Depending on your smartphone’s capabilities, you can lock your device using a pattern, passcode, face recognition, or fingerprint.

Also, it’s essential to specify how long your phone should be idle before it locks itself. Ensure you select the shortest time possible to increase your gadget security. This way, you will be protected since your device locks itself automatically even when you forget to do it yourself. Additionally, it won’t drain more power since the screen becomes dark after a certain period of inactivity.

Be Cautious of Text Messages

SMS is an easy target for phone malware. Therefore, refrain from sending sensitive information like credit card details by text. Also, be wary of every text message you get. Vishing (voice phishing) and smishing (phishing via text) are common ways to target cell phone users.

A smishing target may get a text message that seems like it’s from a bank asking them to call a specific number. The aim is to get the victim to share sensitive account info. If you receive messages requesting to update or confirm account information, contact your bank directly to check on the request. Lastly, avoid opening links in unsolicited texts or emails.

Set Secure Passwords

Creating strong passwords on your mobile apps will make it difficult for hackers to crack them. You should also use different passwords for every app on your phone. This way, if a hacker discovers one password, they won’t have access to all your accounts.

While creating a password, ensure it is strong. Your passwords shouldn’t be easy for others to guess. To come up with a strong password, follow these simple tips:

Use numbers, special characters, as well as lowercase and uppercase letters

Use long passwords

Avoid common passwords such as “1234”

Download Apps From Trusted Stores

If you want a new productivity app or game, for example, download it from trustworthy platforms such as Google Play. Before you download, ensure you check the ratings and reviews. Don’t forget to read the app’s privacy policy to know what smartphone features it will need to access. In addition, ensure you update your apps because even older versions can come with security holes.

Connect to Secure Wi-Fi

Our mobile devices allow us to access the internet wherever we go. Often, one thing many people do when they are out and about is to look for Wi-Fi. Even though you can save data with free Wi-Fi, it usually carries security risks.

Fortunately, you can use a data center, residential, or 4G proxy to maximize your safety while using free public Wi-Fi. Proxies will encrypt your data, mask your location, and keep your information from prying eyes. Additionally, make sure you turn off Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity when they’re unnecessary because hackers use them to connect to your phone and access files.

Conclusion

Since hackers continue to target mobile gadgets, it’s time you take security threats more seriously. Cell phones are even more vulnerable than laptops and other computer hardware. They are more exposed to dangers in the form of social engineering, malware, web and network attacks, as well as physical theft. It’s always better to be safe than sorry!

Author: Marius Ilgauskas