How to Make Your Brand Work for You

‘Brand’ can be a hard word to define, but these days you should think of it as more than just a logo or a trademark. Your brand is not just your company’s visual identity but also the way that your business is perceived by people and the feeling that your products or services evoke in others. This means that every business has a brand – it is just that some are more carefully constructed than others and therefore more effective. So, if you want to make your brand work for you, it is worth taking some time to craft it thoughtfully. Here are some top tips on how to do so.

Consider what you want your brand to say about you

Before getting started, have a brainstorming session to work out exactly what you want your brand to say about your company. Think about the products and services you offer, the target audience that you are trying to attract, the values of your business, and the image that you want to convey. Once you have all this information you can begin to think about designing a brand that connects with your customer base and gives off the appropriate vibe for your company. One technique often cited is to think of your company as a person, complete with their own traits and characteristics.

Do your research

As part of the process, you are going to want to do plenty of research. Firstly, think about who your main competitors are and see what kind of branding they are using. You should make sure that whatever you design is distinct from what other companies are doing, yet still fits with the feel of your industry. For example, if you run a law firm, you probably do not want a logo that looks as though it is for a nightclub or a children’s party business! Look at what sort of elements appeal to your target audience and try to incorporate them in your own way.

Work with the professionals

Unless your company happens to specialize in graphic design or something similar, you are probably not going to want to undertake this exercise all by yourself. Enlist the help of a professional branding agency who can assist with tasks such as logo design, promotional products, rebranding, packaging design and other strategies. That way you can rest assured the outcome will be top quality. Generally, you can have as much or as little input as you like, so the agency will take your ideas and requests into account but also put their own expert spin on things.

Be unique and authentic

Your brand should be unmistakably you. Do not try and mimic what big brands are doing or change your voice to fit in. These days customers want to spend their money with companies who are genuine and authentic, because this allows a meaningful connection to be built. It is better to have strong relationships with a smaller number of loyal customers than weak relationships with a larger number of fickle customers. By being yourself, you will automatically appeal to those consumers who share your company’s values and like what you have to offer.

Author: Carol Trehearn