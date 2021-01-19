Quantcast
Published On: Tue, Jan 19th, 2021

How to Make Working From Home a Reality

I was watching a video which the brilliant business guru Cash Myricks made last week and he was discussing a topic which I hadn’t actually considered until he brought it up. Mainly he was discussing the pandemic and how so many people had been working from home. Now I was very much of the belief that those people who had been working from home under quarantine couldn’t wait to get back to work. What Cash was describing however was the fact that a great percentage of these people wanted to continue doing so even after the pandemic was over. If you fall into this category of people then here are some tips on how to make working from home a reality. 

Speak With The Job

Before you go pulling up any trees the best place to start with this is to have a conversation with your employer about whether or not it is possible to continue working remotely. Not only has this situation reminded people that working from home comes with many benefits, it has also served employers who are now aware that they don’t have to foot the bills of running an office or workspace for 5 days per week. If working remotely has been working for you at the moment then there may be scope for you to simply continuing to do so. 

photo/pressmaster

Pick Your Weapon 

If you are not able to continue working from home with your current position then it may be time to instead take a look at launching your own business online. The beauty of setting this up is that you can still continue to work, and then invest your time online when you get back home. It is best that you take a look at what skills you are able to offer and then use those to dictate what kind of business you will launch. For example you could launch a content writing service, you could start your own blog, you could launch a dropshipping company or you could even use skills which you have to launch a web design service or a marketing company. The world really is your oyster. 

Cost Cut and Deliver 

For the best success online you need clients, these should be clients who you can trust and clients who trust you. In order to find such clients it is essential that you first take on low paid work, under the average, and that you deliver with absolute precision and quality. If you are able to wow these customers in the beginning and you are able to build up a portfolio of references, then you can begin to bring the prices up to where they should be and you can use the success which you have had to bring in new clients and customers. 

This can be your reality, either through your existing job or through a new position online, the key is putting in the work and then ensuring that you always deliver the best quality.

Author: James Daniel

Here’s What the Most Profitable Rental Property Investors Do Differently

How to Organize a Virtual Launch in 2021

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- Outside contributors to the Dispatch are always welcome to offer their unique voices, contradictory opinions or presentation of information not included on the site.

Tags

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

Top 3 Walks Close To London UK

January 21, 2021, No Comments on Top 3 Walks Close To London UK
cd oil

What is the Price of Getting an MMJ Card?

January 20, 2021, No Comments on What is the Price of Getting an MMJ Card?

4 Skills Management Accountants Contribute To Business Operations

January 20, 2021, No Comments on 4 Skills Management Accountants Contribute To Business Operations
innovation sign

Design Thinking And Change Management; Are They The Same Thing?

January 20, 2021, No Comments on Design Thinking And Change Management; Are They The Same Thing?

January 20, 2021, Comments Off on

Brian Ferdinand, travel expert, highlights why corporate housing works best for traveling workers

January 20, 2021, No Comments on Brian Ferdinand, travel expert, highlights why corporate housing works best for traveling workers

January 20, 2021, Comments Off on

January 20, 2021, Comments Off on

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

the-hunt-movie-posterstill-believe-movie-postercall-of-the-world-movie-posterinvisible-man-movie-posteronward-movie-posterdolittle-movie-poster1917-movie-posterspies-disguise-movie-poster


Pin It