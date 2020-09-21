Quantcast
Published On: Mon, Sep 21st, 2020

How to make the most of resume templates during pandemic

It is not an easy task to dig into your document folder to search for your resume especially when you have not required it all these years. However, many people are facing the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic that has led to job loss and lay-offs. 

If you are one of the many that have been laid-off, do not worry because you are not the only one in the boat. This is the ideal time to modify your resume, regardless of whether you are using a manually written profile or resume templates

Let us see how you can now feed into the rich years of experience into your resume, which you have not done as yet in all these years. Believe me; you will experience a sense of fulfillment that you have come a long way. 

photo/ vishnu vijayan

And as far as looking for another job is concerned after all these years of toiling; it is simply because of the pandemic the aftermath of which many have been facing too. 

You can do the following to give a facelift or to revamp your CV-

 

  • Review your old CV format

 

Go through the format of your old CV. If you think that it requires a few changes here and there, go for it. As far as resume formats are concerned, not all employers’ approach is the same. 

While few will not pay heed to the format rather look into your qualities and experience and what makes you unique, others might relate your existing CV format to your capabilities. So, depending on what company you are approaching for a job, you can re-format or rework upon your CV once more. 

 

  • Write a summary or your career objectives

 

An important aspect that you must include in your CV is that make sure you include a paragraph or few lines about your career objectives now that you have had to face an unforeseen situation of a lay-off. Remember, your confidence must reflect in what you write. 

You were an asset for your previous employer but it was due to the pandemic that the company was not able to retain good employees like you since there was a financial shortfall and the company had to cut down on costs. 

 

  • Go through the job profile

 

Depending on what you have applied for, study the job role and understand what you are expected to do at your new workplace. By doing so, you will be in a better position to understand what your employer is looking for in a candidate. 

You will also be able to highlight the key skills and your areas of specialization by focusing more on what the employer wants and accordingly revamp the resume. 

 

  • Let your resume reflect how you can be an asset 

 

Work upon the areas that you are skilled in and incorporate suitable keywords in your resume, even if that means you are using resume templates. Allow your new employer to know how you made a difference in your previous organization and how you were a team player. 

 

  • Never disregard your previous employer

 

Even if you have been laid-off by your previous employer during the pandemic, never criticize them. Everyone has limitations and perhaps this is one such instance when you could not be retained. It surely does have an adverse impact on your household but this is a temporary phase and you will overcome the same with determination and a positive mind set. 

So, if you are looking for a job amidst the pandemic, make sure you develop a resume that speaks volumes about yourself and narrates a positive impression to all. 

Author: Jimmy Simond

 

Startup tips: getting ahead with a new website and logo quickly

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- Outside contributors to the Dispatch are always welcome to offer their unique voices, contradictory opinions or presentation of information not included on the site.

Tags

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

Assurity DMS Can Help You Overcome Debt Problems

September 21, 2020, No Comments on Assurity DMS Can Help You Overcome Debt Problems

How to make the most of resume templates during pandemic

September 21, 2020, No Comments on How to make the most of resume templates during pandemic

How To Declutter Your Office Space

September 18, 2020, No Comments on How To Declutter Your Office Space

How to Create a Positive Office Environment

September 18, 2020, 1 Comment on How to Create a Positive Office Environment

How to Educate Patients Using YouTube

September 17, 2020, No Comments on How to Educate Patients Using YouTube

Going Vocal: How Alexa Makes Things Easier for You

September 17, 2020, No Comments on Going Vocal: How Alexa Makes Things Easier for You

What to Do in the Event of a Home Break-in

September 16, 2020, No Comments on What to Do in the Event of a Home Break-in

September 16, 2020, Comments Off on

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

the-hunt-movie-posterstill-believe-movie-postercall-of-the-world-movie-posterinvisible-man-movie-posteronward-movie-posterdolittle-movie-poster1917-movie-posterspies-disguise-movie-poster


Pin It