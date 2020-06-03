How to make money while staying home during the Coronavirus pandemic

Ok, so COVID-19 has succeeded in its attempt to keep everyone at home (what a nice job buddy you’re doing there, LOL). But while we wait around within the walls of our homes, isn’t there a way one can start making money pending when the world will go back to normal?

If you’ve also been having these thoughts, then I’m glad to inform you that you’re not alone. Although the whole world is now in a standstill and awaiting the end of this novel virus, there are still some people out there making money every day like there isn’t going to be a tomorrow.

But what exactly are they doing to make this money? You may wonder!

Well, many of them have just gotten creative with what they have around them. And if you’d like to be like them, then you have to get creative too. And here are some tips to help you on that front.

Take a look at your expenses

I know this may sound counterintuitive, but if you want to make money while staying at home, then the first place you need to look before anywhere else is your expenses.

Of course, you’re already saving money by eating at home and canceling all entertainment schedules, but you can even save more by accessing all your other expenses and deciding on which ones to cancel.

For example, if you’ve been subscribing for packages like gym memberships, wine memberships, streaming services, cable packages, and other luxuries, now may be the time to put all those on hold.

For every few bucks you save on those, you can think of them as money earned.

Join a temporary delivery work team

If you’re living in a low-risk zone, you can consider doing a temporary delivery job. Due to the skyrocketing demands for home deliveries, many mobile-commerce businesses and companies – such as Amazon, Instacart, food pick-up companies, and grocery stores – are hiring additional employees to keep up with the ever-growing demands of their customers during this pandemic.

If you’re opting for this option, be sure to stay at least 2-meter away from anyone you’re coming in contact with, and adhere strictly to every personal protective equipment guideline laid down by your state government.

If you can’t get a job with any of these companies, you can speak with some of your neighbors living down-street to cut out the need for middlemen and add their grocery order to your own while paying you a few bucks to bring them to their doorsteps. Just be sure not to extort anyone. Remember, these are hard times!

Become an online tutor

Due to some of the government measures in place in some states to tackle the spread of this novel virus, many schools have closed down. And as a result, kids are forced to stay at home doing nothing.

If you have a knack for educational tutoring, this can be a great opportunity for you to make a few hundred or thousand dollars. With kids disturbing their parents and guardians at home, climbing the walls, and scattering the place, parents are looking for homeschooling or distance learning opportunities for their kids to give them a much-needed break.

If you cannot find the right opportunities, you can consider networking with blogger outreach services; they have an inventory of websites where these types of parents visit. And as such, they can help get your service in the face of your target audience.

Take online courses

If you have a special skill or talent you think people may be interested in buying, now may the time to make some money off it. People are spending more time online now more than ever before because they’re bored and tired of doing the same things over and over again. Provided the skill you want to sell is in-demand, you’ll surely find a customer base for it. To sell your skills, you can take them to platforms like Udemy, Coursera, Teachable, etc.

And if you’re struggling to draw traffic to your e-learning platform, you can consider a guest post outreach service to boost your online recognition. The technique is known to help take businesses, brands, or talents to where those that are interested in them are.

Offer virtual assistance

With the lockdown procedures in most countries in an indefinite state, accountants and tax preparers have as much work to do as ever and on a longer timeline than ever before. As a result, they need more assistance from anywhere they can get them. They may need help with Hall notes, data entry, scheduling, and other virtual tasks, so if you’ve got any of the skills they need, then you may be able to land yourself a work-from-home job.

Author: Uday Tank