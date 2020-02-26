How to Kickstart Your Career in Sports

It is never too late to start a career in athleticism. There might be limits as to when you can and should begin training to become a pro-level athlete in national and international leagues, but working in athletics can happen at any time. If your goal is to be a star player on a national football team, then you will need to start as soon as possible, right from the moment that you can walk, ideally. On the other hand, there are less impact-heavy sports out there, like golfing, that can be committed to at almost any point in your life.

The beauty of sport is that it is for everyone, and it is as good for your body as it is for your soul. You can commit to it at any age, and work in a variety of roles around the world, but to help you get started, you will want to follow this guide:

For Pro Athletes

The best way to transform raw talent into marketable accomplishments is with the right guidance and the right connections. In the UK, you have football academies that you can help your child get into, where they will train up and have the opportunity to be placed on the Under 18s football leagues and then graduate onwards to the EFL and, eventually, the Premier League.

Other sports don’t have such clear-cut methods, especially if your child loves a sport that is popular in North American rather than Europe. That is where bringing in professionals comes in handy. They can help guide your child and their career so that they can get accepted, win a sports scholarship, and use their collegiate career to launch a pro-career after they graduate.

For Supportive Roles

The best role you can have in any sport is that of a coach, but nowadays, the role of the coach is taken up by a star player who has retired from the field. More realistic supportive roles that you can aim for at any period of your life include trainers, physiotherapists, on-field first aid doctors, and so on. These people are at the heart of the sport they love and are using their individual talents to help improve their team.

For Marketers

Marketing is one of the biggest industries in the world, which is why so many people work in it. If you are currently a marketer, it is all a matter of directing your attention and efforts towards that community so that you can start using your existing skills in the sport you love.

For Entrepreneurs

If you have always dreamed of owning and managing a business, then there are so many different opportunities for this in sport. Work with athletes at any level and provide an excellent service or product, and you can make a lifelong or even generational legacy for your family and your sport. You don’t even necessarily need to know what to do – you just need to hire the right people and manage a business that is profitable and marketable.

Author: Carol Trehearn