How to keep yourself protected from the COVID-19 virus?

The cases of COVID-19 are increasing every day. Despite the government taking desperate measures, there has been no cure as such. Though the search for a vaccine is on, there are a few home remedies, such as avoiding crowded places, practicing hygiene, and staying indoors, that can help you keep yourself and your family safe.

If truth be told, these three steps and a few others, though seemingly simple, can not only be an immediate solution but can also prove helpful in the long run. Before we tell you how to guard yourself against COVID – 19, let us understand how COVID – 19 spreads.

How does the COVID virus spread?

Following the study conducted by the WHO, the COVID-19 virus spreads from one infected person to another only. It is a respiratory virus. Thus, it affects the other person by sneezing, coughing, or talking.

Therefore, everyone needs to step outside only with a face mask to avoid the risk of infecting or getting infected.

How to protect yourself from Coronavirus?

Engage in good hand hygiene

Engaging in good hand hygiene is one of the most effective ways to curtail virus transmission. Usually, people wash their hands only when they are visibly dirty

Now, the problem is the bacteria and viruses are microscopic. So, they can be present on your skin, even if your hands look perfectly clean.

You must wash your hands thoroughly with some water and soap for at least 20 seconds for good hand hygiene. The handwashing frequency is not fixed and depends on individual preferences.

However, at all times, it is best to wash your hands when you cough or sneeze, use a bathroom, and before and after meals.

You might not always have access to soap and water. In this case, it is best to use an alcohol-based sanitizer. It would be best if you used a sanitizer that has at least a sixty percent alcohol base.

Do not sneeze or cough into your hands

Well, it is good manners to cover a sneeze or a cough, but in times of Coronavirus, it goes a little beyond the usual. While the pandemic is on, at all times, you need to avoid sneezing or coughing into your hands strictly.

We will explain what Jasmine is trying to say here. See, when you sneeze or cough into your hand, there is a risk of viruses or bacteria to transfer onto your hand. This virus or bacteria may spread to any other surface that you may touch with your hands.

Though it does not seem like a proper and perfect method, it helps prevent the spread of viruses and bacteria. It would help if you kept tissues handy with you

So, anytime you cough or sneeze into a tissue, you should through it away. However, even if you sneeze or cough into the tissue, you still need to wash your hands.

Feeling sick? Stay at home

Yes, we understand that your job is essential to you, and so are your studies, but it is never a good idea to go to work or school if you are not keeping well.

Whenever you feel sick, keep yourself home and give yourself time to heal, but if you must reach somewhere, wear a mask and gloves. As you are already sick, it is now your moral responsibility to ensure that you do not put others at risk of falling ill.

As parents, if your child is visibly sick, please do not push him to attend school. In a school environment, illnesses spread faster. So, you do not want your child to infecting others in the school.

Do not shake hands

Yes, we know that extending your hands for a handshake has been one of the most common forms of greeting, but in pandemic times, this is the last thing that you should be doing. As we pointed out already, your hands may carry viruses or bacteria. So, when you shake hands with someone, you put them at risk of catching the virus from you, and vice versa.

As you may know, COVID-19 is a respiratory ailment; it can spread because of the droplets that come out of your respiratory system when you cough or sneeze.

Moreover, if an infected person sneezes into their hands, there is a possibility that during a handshake, the virus will travel to you too.

So, at least as long as the pandemic is on, the handshake should not be your way of greeting people. You can either say a verbal hello or fold your hands and greet just like the Indians.

Bottom line

Please know that we are all dealing with a pandemic. So, including these little changes will surely go a long way in keeping you and your loved ones protected. In our advice, if it is not necessary and if your work permits, stay at home. You can earn back the money, but never your health.

Author: Laraib Arshad