How to Increase the Value of Your Home

Buying a home is a huge stepping stone in life, as well as a significant financial asset that prepares you for the future. However, your current property may no longer meet your needs, forcing you to think about selling up. Before you choose to put your home on the market, it would be worth considering how you can make as much return as possible on the property in order for you to achieve or even surpass the asking price and help you climb the property ladder. There are many improvements you can make to help you increase the value of your home. Check out just a few of them below:

1. Manage structural issues

Have you investigated the entirety of your house for potential structural issues? If not, it would be worth your time. Issues with the property’s structure can immensely impact the value; therefore, making the repairs before putting placing it on the market would be a wise move. Subsidence is one of the most overlooked yet serious issues that can make your home pretty much unsellable, needing specialized work to underpin and stabilize the building. Leaks, fragile walls, and broken roofs are also issues that will need attention before listing.



2. Upgrade the kitchen

Did you know the kitchen is one of the most marketable rooms in the home? When potential buyers view a property, the kitchen is often a key decider as to whether or not to make an offer. It is the main hub of the home and is where a great deal of time is spent, so it must meet expectations. If your kitchen is not looking great and has the potential to undergo renovations, it would certainly be a good idea to undertake the work before selling. It could be as simple as giving the cabinets a lick of paint or revamping the space by knocking down walls to achieve an entirely new layout.





3. Think about curb appeal

When was the last time you paid attention to the appearance of the exterior of your home? When potential buyers first witness the property, they will make an impression immediately. To entice buyers to want to step inside and make an offer, you need to ensure that your property has curb appeal. This may mean painting the exterior walls or landscaping the yard. However, did you know that you have the ability to increase your property value with Metal Works railings around your land? If you don’t want railings, using metal works on fences, staircases, and porches can completely transform the look and increase your property’s value. Making small improvements such as these can make a real difference in the overall appearance of your property and should, as a result, hold or increase the value.

4. Make the living area open plan

With families now hoping to spend more time together in a post-pandemic world, open plan living has soared in popularity. You can make your rooms appear larger by knocking down walls between the lounge, kitchen, and dining areas to create an integrated space for all of the family to enjoy. This can be achieved on a DIY basis. However, if the walls are structurally supportive of the build, you may need to hire a professional to carry out renovation works.

Author: Carol Trehearn