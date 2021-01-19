How to Increase Revenue of Coupon Websites?

In this era of online shopping the coupon based websites have created a huge buzz. Online shopping has been made quite affordable and within your budget with the introduction of coupons which come with discounts and offers on the purchase. But with so many shopping portals offering numerous lucrative offers, it becomes a difficult task for the shopper to find out the most beneficial deal for themselves. Coupon listing websites has come as a saver in this respect as these sites list the coupons of a huge number of shopping portals on their site for the convenience of the users. But due to the growth of a number of similar sites, it has become quite difficult for a particular coupon site to generate good amount of revenue. If you want to know how to increase the revenue of such coupon sites then here are a few surefire way from the experts:

Go for smart online marketing

In this digital world to stay above the competitors there is no better way other than indulging in online marketing of any particular stuff. One can earn good amount of revenue over the competitors by spending a good amount of fund on online promotion of the coupon site.

Hire an SEO expert or an online marketer to outsource your campaign to. These experts will be able to do a lot more than you could on your own and massively increase the organic visibility of your site.

Online marketing strategies suggested by the experts will help you reach to the targeted customers and in this way the traffic on your site will increase generating revenue. To take revenue generation a step further, opt for viral marketing techniques as well.

Get some useful backlinks for the site

It is a very effective strategy to increase the visibility and popularity of a coupon site. Whether a site is new in the market or haven’t got much exposure or a popular one such as www.CouponDekho.co.in, getting some backlink support for the coupon portal will surely help one to draw the customer’s attention. Post interesting and clickable contents on the popular websites having good amount of traffic and backlink the coupon site. Following this technique is surely going to increase the number of visitors on the site and in return increases the conversion and revenue generation to a great extent.

Post engaging and interesting content

Though a coupon site hasn’t much to do with content, you can’t simply ignore the role that content play in any site. Content is the very first thing that drives viewers to any particular site and make them stay on it for long time. So try to post interesting contents full worthy information in the ‘About Us’ and ‘Blog’ section as you can see on the site of CouponDekho.co.in If the content is nice it will give the users a positive feel and they will prefer to use the coupons from a particular site thus generating increased amount of revenue.

Use better researched keywords

The basic technique to get visibility and popularity of a coupon site among the online shoppers is through their Google search. The more you will include the highly-searched keywords in your content, your website will get better rank on the popular search engines. As a result it will get more number of visitors opting for the listed coupons on the site and this increased traffic will lead to the increase in revenue for the particular site. So, hire an expert researcher who will find out the mostly-searched key terms by the online shoppers. Taking help of the advanced keyword search tools will also help you to get hold of the most searched words.

Opt for more and more affiliated sites

While shopping a buyer don’t want to waste their time visiting several coupon sites to get hold of their desirable coupons for various shopping portals. They would want to get the coupons of all popular shopping portals listed at one particular site so that they can check all offers at one go and choose the most useful ones for themselves. So, keeping this requirement in mind a coupon site should include more and more affiliated networks dealing in various items whose coupons will be listed on the site. This will make the site more popular among the customers and they will prefer to avail coupons from your site as they will get varied coupons in one place. The more coupons will be used, the more revenue will be generated for the coupon site.

Spread the reach to foreign markets

To generate more conversion and revenue a coupon site needs to spread its reach to the foreign markets. Staying limited to only one market will result in more competition and less revenue generation. Asian countries like Singapore have a good prospective market for the coupon websites due to the less number of competitors. So, open up and take the plight to do business in the foreign markets as well just like the coupon portal CouponDekho. This strategy will open up more and more prospects for the website and the revenue will increase manifold.



Allow pay-per-post ads posting on the site

Allowing pay-per-click ad posting is a great way to increase revenue of a coupon site. These services pay a good amount to the host website each time an ad is clicked or viewed. So, by leveraging such pay-per-click ads a coupon site can make double profit, on one hand it will get the advertising income and on other hand the revenue generated from conversions. This will give a sharp hike to the overall revenue.



Charge marketing fees from business networks

The coupon websites can increase their revenue by charging an amount from their network of shopping portals against the marketing of their products. This is a two-way beneficial technique where the affiliate networks will pay good commission to the coupon site if it boosts up the sales of their products even after the coupons are redeemed.

So, these are some of the really effective ways following which a coupon website can witness a significant splurge in the revenue generation. These techniques if followed wisely can make your site stand high among the competitors bringing more conversions and revenue.

Author: Vinod Kardam