How to Improve Workplace Communication

Clear and effective communication in the workplace is essential for the success of any business; after all, poor communication can soon lead to the build up of costly errors, delays, and a waste of valuable resources, as well as having a significant impact on staff morale and productivity.

Read on to find out about some of the most effective ways in which you can address workplace communication, and help make positive changes in your company.

Establish one-to-ones more frequently

While it’s easy to rely on the simplicity of digital communication by email or messaging apps, there’s incredible value in an old-fashioned, face-to-face conversation.

Dedicated time for face-to-face conversations with individuals can often help to clarify and speed up communication in a way that cannot be achieved via an endless string of emails. Simple nuances, such as body language, tone, and mood, can help to provide much more useful information, and resolve questions instantly, rather than allowing uncertainties to fester for a long period of time.

Taking the time to speak in a one-to-one situation can also show your team members that you value and appreciate their presence and input, therefore improving workplace relationships and building greater trust in the long term.

Ask for input—and act on it

One of the biggest factors that can negatively impact any kind of communication is when feedback is given but is then ignored. It can leave employees and other parties feeling disregarded, and lead to them becoming more reluctant to give input later on, as they may not believe that it will be of any value or purpose.

There are a number of great tools available now that can help you obtain useful input and survey information from employees, such as Inpulse.com. However, once you have this information to hand, it’s then essential to show that you are taking it into consideration and planning the relevant action.

Remember to follow through on all surveys and questionnaires by taking concrete steps to address any points that have been raised. This shows team members that their input is valuable and can make a difference.

Give constructive and clear feedback

Communication should be seen as a tool to help improve and develop the workplace—not as a means to get back or encourage petty or harmful behavior. How you deliver feedback will strongly shape this culture.

If you are responsible for giving feedback to team members or employees, ensure that it is carefully considered, specific, and constructive. This can allow your employees to understand issues that may have been raised, and their part in it, while ensuring that their morale stays high.

You may want to outline a clear set of expectations and tasks, with helpful input on where they are performing well, as well as what may need to be improved. Keeping a balance of directed feedback and supportive comments might help to foster a positive environment of communication. Doing this will encourage employees to speak up and seek out feedback, which can lead to a productive, fulfilling, and positive workplace environment.

Author: Carol Trehearn