How to Improve Employee Productivity and Grow Your Small Business

If you are looking forward to growing your small business into something big, you want to focus more on your assets and ensure the use of your available resources more effectively.

Your employees are the most valuable assets you can have to push your business to the next level. If you have a highly productive workforce, you can easily reach your business ROI faster.

There are many things you can do to grow your business. One way of keeping your business growth in check is by hiring a growth hacking agency to help you manage your business. In this article, we expound some five ways you can make your employees more productive and grow your business.

1. There is power in employee motivation

As a small business, you probably don’t have many departments in your organization. No matter the number of employees that you have, you must ensure they are always motivated to deliver.

You can set targets or deadlines for projects you assign to your employees and commit to rewarding the most successful workers in those projects.

Come up with different teams in your organization and assign a team leader to manage the workers. For your sales team, set targets and entitle each worker to a reward, like a commission, if they meet or exceed their targets. You can do a lot to motivate your workers and use them to grow your business.

2. Improve the workplace environment

Trust me. No employee will deliver their best if they are not working in comfortable environments. As an employer, you have to ensure that you optimize your workplace and make it ideal for every worker.

Here are some ways you can achieve this:

Ventilation : ensure the office has enough natural light by fixing large windows. Have an A/C to keep the office temperature ideal for work.

Spice up the office with plants : make your employees more comfortable by connecting them with nature. Have some indoor or potted plants in the office to give your office a green look.

Paint the walls : there is more to the paint color you choose. If you want your workers to be more creative, paint the walls blue. Your employees can make more errors if you paint your office walls white.

3. Optimize office meetings

Most businesses lose a lot of time and money in meetings. Nearly $37 billion is lost annually in terms of revenue when businesses spend most of their time on meetings.

Therefore, to make your employees more productive, you should start by reducing the number of staff meetings you have. Dedicate more time to work and only meet when it’s necessary.

If you must meet, then you should ensure the number of attendees is low. Also, you can reduce the time you spend on essential meetings to less than 20 minutes. Holding countless meetings in your business denies your employees useful time for productive work.

4. Have a flexible work routine

Employees have different prime times for productivity. That means not all workers will work best with the 9-5 typical office scenario. Come up with a more flexible office work routine for each worker to focus on those times they are more productive.

You can create a shift for workers and ask them to choose a shift they are more comfortable working. If you can create shifts, then ensure you give your employees a break by creating smaller time blocks. When employees work in less strenuous work schedules, they tend to be more productive.

Lastly, you can allow remote working for some employees and ensure each employee gives a productivity report on schedule time.

5. Educate your employees

Training your employees is one way of making them more productive. You can arrange for some benchmark or register your employees to a course that can boost their productivity.

Use some specialized software and techniques to train your workers on management. However, when training workers, you should give them time to learn at their own pace.

Final Thoughts

Ensuring your workers are more productive involves a lot. By applying these five tips into your business, you can make your workers more productive and grow your business faster.

Author Bio:

James North is a young entrepreneur, who has accomplished a great feat in the world of marketing and advertising. He is the husband of a accomplish writer, and the father of two young adults. He has been contributing to digital platforms for quite some time now. He loves to share his innovative ideas and thoughts so that readers could be benefited. He loves playing cricket in his leisure time.