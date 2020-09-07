How to handle household pests during the summer

As you sit out by your garden on fading summer nights, don’t you just love to close your eyes and listen to the soft chirping birds and rustle of a breeze through young tree leaves? The warm weather is tantalizing to all the senses – that is until you hear the buzz and feel the prick of a mosquito.

Nothing ruins a picnic like a line of ants. Nothing ruins a barbecue like a swarm of mosquitoes. And nothing ruins a morning like spotting a spider, cockroach, or mouse somewhere in your house. Keep bugs and critters away from your home and yard this summer with these best termite control treatment & practices.

Get Rid of Standing Water. Getting rid of standing water is the first step to control mosquitoes. Standing water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes, and a big, fat invitation for mosquitoes to start a family. It’s easy to miss standing water sometimes, so regularly walk your property to check for it. Look in rain spouts, check for leaks near your air conditioning unit, and pick up toys left scattered throughout the yard.

Keep It Clean. For bugs that do get inside, make food scarce by keeping a clean kitchen. Empty the garbage frequently, and wipe down counters after you cook. Store your food in tightly sealed plastic, metal or other pest-proof containers. Don’t leave out dirty dishes, especially overnight, when roaches and other nocturnal bugs are active.

Insects prefer dark, warm, damp areas. Eliminate any potential bug sites by fixing leaky pipes and clearing clogged gutters. Keep attics and crawl spaces ventilated. Stack firewood and landscaping bricks away from the home. Inspect items made of cardboard, wood and bamboo. They provide not only transport but also food for beetles, roaches and borers.

Lure Bugs into a Fresh Fruit Trap. If you don’t want bees entering your house this season, The San Francisco Chronicle explained a simple solution using some of your own favorite fruit. Bees are attracted to sweet things, so place baited baggies of ripe pear or mango 20 feet from where you want to distract the bees from. Leave the bags open and they will distract the bees from buzzing around your house. However, if you have a bee hive, don’t attempt to remove this yourself – call a local pest exterminator to get the job done safely.

Use Brown Sugar to Draw Away Mosquitoes. All you have to do is mix together one-fourth cup of brown sugar, one teaspoon of yeast and one cup of hot water. Cut a 2-liter soda bottle in half so it acts as an easy way for mosquitoes to get in, but not out. Pretty soon the annoying bugs will know you mean business and won’t come buzzing around your doorstep any more.

Take some time to assess all your window screens and doorways. Make sure there are no rips or gaps that might give insects an easy access to your home.

Author: Bhavya Tiwari