How to Handle a Traffic Accident

Every driver is worried that one day they will be involved in a traffic accident. Some of these incidents can be small and have minor consequences – others are much more severe and traumatic. Neither one is a pleasant experience, but if you’re unfortunate enough to be involved in the latter, it can be difficult to know how to navigate your way through the aftermath. Remember to take the following steps for any type of traffic accident you’re involved with.

Medical Attention

Even minor accidents could result in an individual suffering from whiplash or small wounds. This is why it’s always useful to have a first aid kit in your car, as this can be used to treat these types of injuries. If the collision has been more significant, you might need to call an ambulance to the scene. If you can see that a person requires emergency medical attention, call for help immediately. Time is of the essence in circumstances such as this.

Establish Who is at Fault

Once you have tended to any wounded parties, the next step is establishing who is at fault. In some cases, it is easy to identify the individual who caused the accident, but some circumstances are more confusing. For example, trying to determine who is at fault in lane change accident cases can be more complicated. Some people might not be willing to take responsibility, either. This can be frustrating, and you may need to rely on witnesses who can objectively identify who is at fault.

Insurance

After an accident, you will most likely need to claim with your insurance company. You will need to get the details of the other driver to do this and gather as much evidence at the scene as possible to support your claim. You may need to get a crime reference number from the police as well. It’s up to you whether or not you want to claim your insurance. Some people choose to pay for the repairs themselves as it could work out cheaper. This will all depend on how significant the accident was.

Legal Proceedings

If the collision was bad enough to cause permanent injury or death, legal proceedings will be required. You will need to find a lawyer who specializes in accidents and personal injury to help you through this process. Even if the accident wasn’t as serious, you might still need a lawyer if there are disputes over insurance claims or ongoing issues with the other driver involved, such as them not accepting the fault for the accident.

Further Treatment

If you have been injured in a traffic accident, you might require ongoing medical treatment in the aftermath. This could be in the form of physical therapy if you have suffered from injuries that affect your movement. Additionally, you might need to have counseling to overcome the trauma that the accident has caused as it can often develop into PTSD. This is very common for people who have been involved in bad accidents.

No driver wants to be involved in a collision, but it could happen at any time, even if you are driving safely. Make sure you are taking these steps if you do find yourself in this situation.

Author: Carol Trehearn