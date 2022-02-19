How to Get the Right Nutrients During the Working Day

A working day can feel very long, and with plenty to do, you need energy and brainpower for it. For this, you need to make sure you are getting enough of the right nutrients throughout the day.

This piece will discuss how you can get the right nutrients while you are out and about to get you through and will offer some tips to help you reach your nutrition goals. Read on to find out more!

Make Sure to Meal Prep

The first thing you want to do if you want to make sure you are getting the right nutrients throughout the day is to prepare ahead of time. It is much easier to grab something less healthy or something that is going to have fewer vitamins and minerals than you need if you are on the go and only have a small selection of gas station sandwiches to choose from.

Avoid this by meal prepping for the week ahead so that you know you have a nutritious lunch that can keep you going throughout the day.

If you are stuck for ideas on what kinds of lunches you would like to meal prep for yourself, then use the internet for some creative inspiration!

Eat a Good Breakfast

If you are not sure if you are going to get the chance to fit in a hearty lunch or something that is going to stoke the energy fires, then make sure to eat a good breakfast before you leave the house in the morning. If you are not a breakfast person, this can be particularly challenging. You may want to consider investing in something such as a smoothie maker, so you can make something nutritious that is easy to get down in the morning. Something like this is also good for those who suffer from dysphagia disorder. You could take your smoothies with you to work with the help of SimplyThick bottle pumps, which can make it much easier for you to swallow something healthy while you are there.

Avoid the Slump

When that afternoon slump comes around, it can be beyond tempting to reach for the plate of cookies instead of a piece of fruit, but that is the worst thing you could do for your energy levels. Cookies, candies, and other confectionaries might give you a temporary sugar boost, but it is not going to help in the long run. Not only is there no nutritional value in these types of foods, but you will also be rewarded with a fatigue crash around half an hour later after consuming them, leaving you back at square one!

If you are a snacker, it is best to opt for sustaining, low energy release choices such as a handful of nuts, a piece of cheese with fruit, or peanut butter with apple slices.

A working day can be challenging at the best of times, so being able to keep your energy and nutrition levels balanced throughout the day can make everything go a little more smoothly.

Autor: Carol Trehearn