How to Get Started with SEO

SEO is one of those mystifying concepts in digital marketing, but it doesn’t need to be. Yes, the reality is that Google and other search engines don’t actively explain what their algorithms are looking for. There are some exceptions — Google notified the community that a mobile-first approach was being focussed on — but these exceptions are designed to improve the overall structure of the Internet, not help one individual company improve their ranking.

The information we have comes from painstaking research and metrics. This requires a community approach to sharing data and ideas, and though it is not perfect, it means that the list of best practices outlined below do truly work:

Understand What Google Looks for On Your Website

The first step to SEO is to understand what it is. Once you get a grasp of it, the first response is often that it requires so much effort that there is no way you can get your employees to focus on it while running your business. That’s okay.

By learning about SEO, and more importantly, what Google looks for on your website, you can make better decisions in the future. Website metrics are one of the easiest and most accessible aspects of SEO that a business can take on.

Google will be looking for things like a clear site structure (no missing pages, no lost pages, and no broken links) as well as things like site speed and security. These are all aspects you can handle on your own or can pass on to your web designer.

Content is another area where SEO comes into play, but if you have the means to write your own, you can benefit from following an SEO audit. Know Where You Stand Off-Site

SEO isn’t just what happens on your own website. It’s also what happens off-site. It is here where you will need SEO tools to find where all your backlinks are and whether or not that backlink is helping you (on a good site) or hurting you (on a spammy site). Knowing what Google looks at off-site can help you direct PR and marketing efforts in the future, whereas cleaning up your past presence will need an SEO agency.

Hire an SEO Agency

SEO is not something you can do once and then forget about it. Like any type of marketing, it requires ongoing commitment. That is why if you truly wish to improve your SEO ranking, you need to hand over the reins to a business like SEO agency Birmingham. Knowing about SEO and what needs to be done can help you find the perfect fit when outsourcing.

Content, Content, Content

You can, of course, have your SEO agency create or outsource your content for you, but this won’t provide you with industry-leading content that your customers are looking for. Instead you will want to dedicate a portion of your time to creating truly in-depth guides, reports, and other related content that you cannot find elsewhere online because you are using real knowledge gained over the years in your industry.

SEO is an ever-changing field, and having an SEO agency on your site to steer you through each update is definitely going to help you sigh with relief. While they handle the more technical and off-site aspects of your strategy, however, you will want to stay on top of the trends and expectations that customers have for your business. SEO works best when your company is working well, so focus on providing stellar services and products and always innovate for tomorrow.

Author: Carol Trehearn