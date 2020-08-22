How to Get Started on Renovating Your Home in 2020

With more time on people’s hands than ever before, many homeowners have considered starting their long-awaited home renovation projects in 2020. However, getting your renovation plans off to a great start can be difficult, so here are some of the top ways that you can get your large project started before the year ends.

Focus on the Exterior

Most home decorators focus on the interior of their home first since this is the area that they will spend the most time in. However, renovating your exterior is equally — if not more — important due to the vast number of people that pass your home on a daily basis. Luckily, there are many experts in the field that can help you to spruce up your roofing, siding, and guttering, with experts like Rock Solid Exteriors allowing your home design to get a professional touch.

Consider an Extension

However, you need to consider whether your desire for a renovation comes from necessity or your unhappiness with your current home. If you are discontent with your property, then you should consider incorporating an extension into your renovation plans. Extensions will help you to create more space within your home without moving away, while also adding much-desired value to it.

Start with the Basics

When you are looking to get your renovations moving, though, the best thing that you can do is start small. By starting with the basics, you will be able to do your renovation in manageable steps, while also preparing your home for more complex renovations. Also, starting with the basics will allow you to transform your home without worrying about any major disruption. This can include repainting your walls and replacing your furniture.

Hire the Professionals

If you are struggling to get your home renovation project started, or you are reluctant to start on the project yourself, you should consider hiring professionals to do this for you. Contractors and builders will be able to make sure that your home renovations are finished to a high quality, while also enabling you to receive advice on your designs from the people that know best and that have worked within the industry for years.

Do Your Research

Before you start any project, though, you need to do your research. For instance, you should look at inspiration for different home designs and décor online, ask for quotes from different contractors, budget the cost, and read DIY guides to see how simple these projects are to complete yourself. This will prevent your project from coming to a drastic halt further into the renovations by ensuring that you know what to expect.

Complete Maintenance Projects First

Rather than delve straight into your renovations, you should make sure that your maintenance projects are complete. Maintenance projects are often messy, and this can stop you from ruining any of your carefully designed home once the renovations are complete. This also means that you can fully enjoy your new home without any issues such as leaks, bad aromas, damp and mold issues.

Author: Carol Trehearn