How to Find Reputable Extended Car Warranty Coverage for Your Vehicle

Have you been hearing about extended car warranty coverage for your vehicle? If so, you may be wondering if it’s a worthwhile investment for you. After all, when it comes to additional coverage for your car, not all insurance is created equal. As with any supplemental insurance, it’s essential to be sure you are dealing with a reputable extended car warranty company so you don’t get blindsided by hidden charges, additional fees, lack of coverage, and more when you need it. Before committing to a policy, take a moment to check out our tips for determining whether an extended car warranty provider is trustworthy.

Get the Breakdown About An extended car warranty

Before looking for the right extended car warranty for your vehicle, it’s a good idea to fully understand what this type of coverage is and how it can help you. First of all, extended car warranties sometimes get confused with standard auto insurance; however, these are two different services. While auto insurance pays for damage to your vehicle that is incurred through an accident or auto theft, it does not pay for the unexpected mechanical problems that were not caused by either of these occurrences. For example, a transmission repair due to normal wear and tear of your vehicle will not be covered by your basic auto insurance, but it will be covered if you also carry an extended car warranty. Exactly what is covered and the cost of your deductible depends on your plan, but having an extended car warranty can offer peace of mind, provided you have chosen a reputable company.

Additionally, standard auto insurance is required in order for you to legally drive your car; failure to have auto insurance can result in fines, a suspended license, and even jail time in some circumstances. Purchasing an extended car warranty is not a substitute for having auto insurance; it is meant to supplement your existing auto insurance by covering vehicle repair that is not covered by your auto coverage plan.

Extended warranties are actually either Mechanical Breakdown Insurance (in California) or a Vehicle Service contract (in the rest of the USA).

Here’s how you can tell whether to trust an insurance provider for reputable, comprehensive extended car warranty coverage:

“A” Rating with Better Business Bureau

Before signing up for extended car warranty coverage for your vehicle, make sure the insurance company has an “A” rating with the Better Business Bureau. This regulatory board for businesses exists to help consumers find out whether they can trust a company to provide quality products and services. BBB accreditation must be applied for and awarded, and the bureau’s standards are high. Look for an insurance company that is not only accredited by the Better Business Bureau but also highly rated by them for its outstanding level of trust and integrity.

Overwhelmingly Positive Online Reviews

We’re living in the age of Yelp!, Google, and Facebook Reviews. These days, it’s hard for businesses to hide their less-than-reputable practices anymore, and that’s a good thing for consumers everywhere! Simply conducting a quick Internet search can help you find reviews, positive or otherwise, for just about any business on Earth, including insurance companies that provide an extended car warranty. It’s important to do your due diligence and read reviews from people who have had experience with the type of extended car warranty you’re thinking of purchasing, so you know exactly what you’re in for when faced with auto repairs. By looking at reviews from previous and current customers, you can determine whether the provider offers high-quality service and great value, or whether you’re better off looking for another insurance company.

Word of Mouth

In addition to online reviews from the general public, it’s a good idea to get the opinions of trusted friends, relatives, and neighbors about any positive (or negative) experiences they’ve had with an extended car warranty providers. The people you trust most will be sure to help point you in the right direction, as well as steer you away from less-than-reputable companies before it’s too late. Just about everyone you ask who has had previous experience with an extended car warranty will have a story, positive or negative, about the company, what you can expect if you purchase insurance there, and whether the policies they offer are even worthwhile. Ask around and see which of your friends and loved ones can help you decide which extended car warranty provider to choose.

The Takeaway

Just a reminder- an extended car warranty is not the same as auto insurance, and is not required for vehicle owners. However, an extended car warranty plan can help pay for unexpected repairs and other unforeseen costs that otherwise could be financially devastating. Keep in mind that the average transmission repair bill costs approximately $2,000, while a typical engine rebuild can run anywhere from $2,500 to $4,000. Most people don’t just have that kind of money laying around in case of emergency, meaning these costly repairs can wreak significant havoc on your life and your wallet when they arise. It pays to have some kind of coverage, such as an extended car warranty, to help minimize the costs of repairs rather than to try to figure out how to come up with the entire cost alone.

By investing in an extended car warranty for your vehicle, you can avoid major auto-repair headaches and have the peace of mind you need to help you stay calm in the event of a breakdown. Planning ahead and choosing a reputable insurance provider helps you prepare for a far less stressful future for you and your car!

Author: Uday Tank