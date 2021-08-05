How to Find an Excellent Personal Injury Attorney

It’s so easy to go about our daily lives oblivious to the numerous personal injury risks surrounding us. It might be the driver in the next lane, a slippery floor at your workplace, out-of-the place equipment in a restaurant, or even a case of medical malpractice.

While most individuals strive to do their duties without harming others, there’s no denying that a case of negligence can arise when least expected. Sometimes, it’s usually out of an intentional breach of duty, while others amount to human error. Either way, you are likely to need a personal injury attorney.

Their role is to guide you through the legal issues associated with a personal injury case. If the other party caused the accident, you might need to sue for any damages, meet with insurance companies or even open a criminal charge. This article talks about where to look for and how to hire an excellent lawyer that will take your interests to heart.

Where to Look

Your Network of Friends and Family

Do you know any family member, friend, or work colleague who has consulted a lawyer before? If not, their network of friends might know someone. Do not be afraid to ask even if the referred attorney does not take personal injury cases. The legal industry is a pretty tight community and your contact is likely to direct you to what you are looking for.

Before making any decisions, ask your friends’ experience with the candidate, their fee range, and whether they would recommend them to you.

Social Media

The number of people using social media is expected to rise to 4.41 billion by 2025. Most law firms are now on one or more of these platforms to take advantage of the traffic.

If you have a particular law firm in mind, you can learn things like physical location, contact details, practice areas, and what other customers are saying about them by clicking on their profile.

Alternatively, you can ask around from your followers who have hired an attorney before and what their experience was like.

Search Engines

The internet has made it easier to find information through search engines like Google and Bing. You can type the law firm’s name or use words related to the services you need.

Thanks to digital tools like personal injury SEO, the internet will provide you with search results that best match your intent. For more refined results, add the name of your town or city in the search bar. From here, you’ll find law firm websites or legal directories with hundreds of law firms near you.

What Should I Consider when Looking for an Attorney?

After the initial search, you probably have a long list of personal injury attorney contacts. Filter the list to the top five or so candidates to avoid wasting time with interview meetings.

During the interview, learn all the important details about your candidate by considering these factors:

Experience

How long have they been in the legal industry? Do they have sufficient experience to handle your case? You want someone with a trail of happy clients who had legal problems like yours.

Areas of Practice

Personal injury is a wide area of law because injuries can happen in varied settings. Categories include car accidents, medical malpractice, premise liability, product liability, among others. Hiring a lawyer who has specialized in the area of your injury increases the chances of winning a case.

Attorney Fees

You’ll want to know how much the attorney will be charging and their payment arrangements. For instance, some law firms provide free consultation for the first meeting while others ask for an hourly charge.

Author: Annabelle E