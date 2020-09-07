How to Find a Good Personal Injury Lawyer in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

If you suffer an accident or injury due to someone else’s negligence or malice, you might want to file a personal injury claim. But before you commit yourself, you should consult with a personal injury lawyer. Below are five steps to finding the right personal injury lawyer in Oklahoma City to take your case.

Get the Facts of Your Case Straight Before You Start Looking

Before you begin your search in earnest, you should first get the facts of your case straight in your head. When you start talking to personal injury lawyers, you need to lay out your claim for them clearly. Your Oklahoma City personal injury lawyer will need to know all the facts before deciding whether you have a case under Oklahoma law.

Ask People You Trust for Recommendations

Thanks to the internet, finding a personal injury lawyer in your city has never been easier. However, with so many lawyers at your fingertips, picking the best one to take your case can be challenging. If you know anyone who has gone through a personal injury claim of their own, they could help you speed up your search considerably. It is worth asking them which lawyer they used and what their experience was. Talking directly to someone you trust about their first-hand experience will be much more useful than reading stranger’s reviews online.

Look for a Lawyer with Relevant Experience

One of the advantages to every personal injury lawyer having an online presence is that you can quickly check their case history. Most lawyers will have a business website detailing their experience and areas of specialty. According to Kent McGuire, a personal injury lawyer in Oklahoma City, relevant experience to your personal injury case is crucial, “Working with a lawyer who has handled cases similar to your own in the past can be hugely advantageous. An experienced lawyer who is based in Oklahoma City or has taken cases there in the past will already be familiar with the local laws and regulations”.

Compile a Shortlist and Research Your Options

Instead of just going with the first promising lawyer that you come across, you should put together a shortlist of potential options. A great starting point is the legal directory given by the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber. With this list in hand, you can begin researching individual lawyers more thoroughly. The Oklahoma Bar Association also provides helpful legal resources to find a lawyer or simply searching for their name or the name of their firm, along with keywords relevant to your case, will bring up any articles and other information available online.

Some lawyers will have a more prominent online presence than others. Just because you can’t find much information about a lawyer online, this doesn’t necessarily mean you should rule them out. Another option available is the Lawyer Referral Service provided by the Tulsa County Bar Association.

Arrange a Consultation Before You Commit

Any lawyer worth your time will be open to sitting down with you for a free consultation. This consultation is an opportunity for you to set your case out in front of an attorney and make sure that it has merit. If your claim is unlikely to be successful, it is better not to pursue it.

This consultation is also an opportunity for you to ask questions and make sure that the lawyer is someone you are happy to work with. There are lots of personal injury lawyers in Oklahoma City. It is worth taking the time to ensure you are hiring the right one.

Anyone who is considering filing a personal injury claim needs to hire a personal injury lawyer. Follow the steps outlined above, and you should have no trouble honing in on the best lawyer for your needs.