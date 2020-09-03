How to Find a Good Criminal Defense Lawyer in Columbus Ohio

Criminal charges are a serious issue. Anyone who is coming up against criminal charges needs to take the time to find and hire the right lawyer. Below are four simple – yet helpful – steps to honing in on the best lawyer in Columbus, OH., to handle your case.

Search Online

When you face criminal charges, it can be hugely advantageous to have a lawyer on your side who has experience arguing cases in the same city that prosecutors are charging you in. A criminal defense lawyer who has argued cases in Columbus, Ohio, can bring their expertise and contacts to the table.

According to Jim Owen, an experienced criminal defense attorney in Columbus, OH., and one of the head attorneys at Koenig & Owen, LLC, “the expertise will come from their experience with the city, its prosecutors, and its legal systems. Meanwhile, criminal defense lawyers work with various people to provide their clients with the best defense possible”. In the words of Jim, hiring an attorney with years of experience working in Columbus, Ohio, will enable you to take advantage of the connections that they have developed throughout their careers.

Draw Up A Shortlist

There are a plethora of websites out there for helping you identify potential lawyers. The Columbus Chamber of Commerce offers a useful legal directory for you to see some of the options available in the city. The Columbus Bar Association has a Lawyer Referral Service, a very helpful tool in order to identify the best lawyer for your needs.

Even searching for ‘criminal defense lawyers in Columbus, Ohio’ will bring up numerous possible options. Wherever you source your names from, it is always worth looking to see if individual lawyers have dedicated websites. A lawyer’s website should provide you with all the information you need to decide whether they are right for you or not.

Make a note of the names of any lawyers that look promising. There will be time to conduct a more thorough vetting of potential options later. Initially, you only need to do a cursory check of their record and history.

Research Individual Lawyers

With a shortlist to hand, you can start to vet individual lawyers more thoroughly. There are numerous things that you should consider when you are vetting a lawyer. As well as choosing a lawyer who has experience with the Columbus court system, you will also want to choose someone who has defended cases that are similar to yours in the past.

You should also look out for user reviews and testimonials from past clients. These will provide you with a good indication of what you should expect as a client. You can always look up for the attorney’s of your interest profile at the Ohio State Bar Association and get to know more about their services.

Arrange a Free Consultation

Once you have whittled your shortlist of potential defense lawyers down to a few final candidates, you should approach them for a free consultation. Most lawyers will be happy to sit down with you to ensure that you are a good match, and they can represent you effectively. A free consultation also allows them to assess the merits of your case.

If you are a Columbus, OH., elder individual, or if you struggle with low income, you might be able to apply for legal assistance at the Legal Aid Society Columbus. It is necessary to meet income and resource limits in order to get legal help from the organization. If you are an active Military or Veteran, you and your family might as well benefit from the services provided by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Facing criminal charges is never easy. But having the right lawyer on your side will make an enormous difference to the experience you have and the result of your case. If you want to give yourself the best possible chances of success, you need to take the time to find a lawyer you have confidence in. Stick to the advice above, and you should be able to hone in on the best criminal defense lawyer in Columbus to handle your case.