Quantcast
Published On: Thu, Jan 2nd, 2020

How to ensure mobile app security in 2020

We can do almost everything online with mobile apps, from anywhere and at any point in time. Right from handling our bank accounts to tracking fitness, mobile apps can offer so much. The development of a mobile application requires to put your blood and soul, and App Development Companies thrive on giving their best. Mobile app development involves a myriad of facets like API connecting software, providing fair value and convenience to users and various servers to deliver data and services. 

Companies should pay special attention to security because behind every activity; there are a bunch of hackers who are keeping an eye on you. Mobile applications are the primary target of malicious activities. Almost 90% of the applications present in the marketplace have loopholes and therefore, their security is at risk. It is often observed that most of the applications developed are prone to security failures as the measures aren’t taken properly. It is considered as a significant disparity by the best app developers.

photo/ Prashant Gautam

Effects of malicious activity on your mobile application

  • Malware inserting into applications through which data, including passcodes and keystrokes, can be stolen.
  • Getting hold of private business assets.
  • Prudent information can be thwarted that travels over the airwaves.
  • Stealing delicate data of customers for conspiracy. 
  • Back end network of a company is at risk.

There are prospects of data and system vulnerability if the proper security of mobile applications is not ensured.

So here are some quick tips  to ensure the security of Mobile Applications

The app development companies aren’t doing enough to secure their apps. There are so many things encompassed in an application and each has an important role. Companies that have applications with concentrated security differentiate from the other present in a competitive and congested marketplace. Protect your assets from every aspect by considering the following tips.

  • Putting authorization and identification measures – This tip is helpful if your application depends on someone else’s API. Being reliable on other’s API means you confide in their code to be protected. Consider providing access to certain parts of your application that are essential. You can also opt for Json tokens readily available. The token can be used for data exchange with encryption and are the best preference for security. OpenID Connect can also be used to provide a cooperation protocol. This way, users will not have to register themselves at each point.
  • Ensure adequate security of your code – Encrypt your codes, and make it tough to be read. You can also try popular gauges like obfuscation and minification. Though they are not plentiful and modern, well-supported algorithms should also be used. Scan your source code for errors. Engineer code should be agile as much as possible and essential things should be kept in mind while adding security. The user experience should not be compromised, so file size, performance, run time memory, battery usage, etc. should be scrutinized. App store approval for app security is easily attained. But such support is not cent percent infallible.
  • Invest in an excellent mobile encryption policy – Ensure File-level is encrypted which  makes sure file-to-file data is protected and it cannot be read even if it is intercepted. Encrypt database to ensure that local data is safe from hackers. Mobile apps developers should ensure that sensitive data such as passwords are not stored on devices. Even if the information is stored, it should be in secure storage. You must note information related to your data’s movement, . Crucial management should be made a priority. Robust algorithms can be contradicted if certificates are made accessible to hackers. 
  • Security of back-end network connections – Consider containerization a process in which separate containers are used to store data and are well-encrypted. Adding extra security is extremely helpful, and connections can be encrypted with Secure Sockets Layer (SSL), Virtual Private Network (VPN), Transport Layer Security (TLS). Network security specialists should be consulted to ensure the security of data. You can also distribute reserves across servers to ensure they are not at a single place. Servers used by an application’s API should be secured enough to prevent unauthorized use. 

Conclusion

Measures can be taken by the application developers to make sure applications are downloaded from devices that are safe enough. Application from reliable sources should be checked thoroughly. With the growing use of mobile, hackers are running behind to extort vital information. Compromisation of app security is the primary factor that gives rise to it. Mobile App Development companies can follow a durable development strategy to make their app secure. Hands-on experience to acknowledge and rectify bugs will make your app safer. Gain customer’s trust by delivering an application that is safe and secure. Make your assets well-protected in the long run. 

Author Bio

This is Sharon Winget, Staff Writer with GoodFirms, a review and rating platform of top IT companies & software. A tech geek at heart, I firmly believe technology can transform societies. I enjoy blogging about web design, email marketing, and content marketing.

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- Outside contributors to the Dispatch are always welcome to offer their unique voices, contradictory opinions or presentation of information not included on the site.

Tags

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

How to ensure mobile app security in 2020

January 2, 2020, No Comments on How to ensure mobile app security in 2020

New ‘Onward’ trailer, poster teases new Pixar film, set for March

January 1, 2020, No Comments on New ‘Onward’ trailer, poster teases new Pixar film, set for March

How the Universe Works season 8 kicks off with two-hour special, the threat of the catastrophic asteroid impact

January 1, 2020, No Comments on How the Universe Works season 8 kicks off with two-hour special, the threat of the catastrophic asteroid impact

5 Ways Technology can boost Workplace Communication and Productivity

January 1, 2020, No Comments on 5 Ways Technology can boost Workplace Communication and Productivity

China sentences Pastor Wang Yi to 9 years in prison for ‘subversion of state power’ and ‘illegal business’

December 31, 2019, No Comments on China sentences Pastor Wang Yi to 9 years in prison for ‘subversion of state power’ and ‘illegal business’

Rachael Prescott recounts abortionists pressuring her to kill her Down Syndrome twins

December 31, 2019, No Comments on Rachael Prescott recounts abortionists pressuring her to kill her Down Syndrome twins

YouTuber Mark Rober lands ‘Revenge of the Nerd’ Discovery Channel show, set for 2020

December 31, 2019, No Comments on YouTuber Mark Rober lands ‘Revenge of the Nerd’ Discovery Channel show, set for 2020

Mythbusters spin-off ‘The Explosion Show’ premieres tomorrow to kickoff the New Year

December 31, 2019, No Comments on Mythbusters spin-off ‘The Explosion Show’ premieres tomorrow to kickoff the New Year

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

star-wars-rise-skywalker-movie-posterjumanji-movie-poster1917-movie-posterfrozen-2-movie-posterbeautiful-day-in-neighborhood-movie-posterqueen-slim-movie-postermaleficent-2-movie-posterterminator-dark-fate-movie-poster



Pin It