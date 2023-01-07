How to Efficiently Fight the Signs of Aging: Ultimate Guide to Facelift

We all wish that there was a difference between growing older and ageing. Though both are synonymous in ways, they both differ. Ageing takes a toll on the body. The skin begins to sag, and there is an appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. To slow down the process of ageing, it is crucial to have a strict skincare regime. It is not always enough. Facelift Toronto is a cosmetic procedure that can take years off from your face and help you look as young as you feel. Going under the knife is never easy, we are here to help clear the basics to make the process easier for you.

Why should you consider a facelift?

Going under the knife can be a daunting decision to make. With time, the fullness of the face begins to disappear. This happens as collagen, elasticity and muscle tone start to decrease. Due to this fine lines and wrinkles begin to appear, and the neck starts to sag. It also leads to facial hollows. All these signs of ageing can be comprehensively addressed with a facelift. This cosmetic procedure works by tightening the various layers of skin. It puts the skin, deep muscle and fat back where they once were. Facelift us a meticulous approach to fighting the signs of ageing that can produce long-lasting results.

Who should consider undergoing a facelift?

One can’t choose to undergo a cosmetic procedure simply because one wants to. There is a certain criterion that needs to be met. One should consider a facelift when there is sagging skin present around the jawline and lower face. This happens due to a loss of muscle tone and elasticity. Loose, crepey skin present near the eyes and mouth and the presence of creases, lines and wrinkles, all are targeted through a facelift. Apart from this, the patient considering a facelift should be good in overall health.

Can a facelift be paired with other procedures?

When planning to undergo a cosmetic procedure, we often wonder if we can pair it up with other procedures to improve multiple features and obtain more comprehensive results. A facelift can be paired with various treatments like blepharoplasty, lip lift, CO2 laser or PRP. You can speak to your surgeon about the same, and they will walk you through the possible combinations.

What does recovery look like?

Undergoing a cosmetic procedure has various aspects, and one crucial element is recovery. Before you leave the facility, you will be provided with a list of medication and detailed recovery instructions which need to be followed thoroughly. The bandages will be removed the day after the surgery. It takes about a week for sutures to be removed. You are advised to avoid strenuous activities for 2 to 3 weeks. It is done to prevent increasing your blood pressure as it can increase the risk of bleeding and facial swelling. Take this time off to rest and rejuvenate. It is suggested to keep your head and shoulders elevated as it helps to bring down swelling.

Author: Rohan Singh