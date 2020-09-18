Quantcast
Published On: Fri, Sep 18th, 2020

How To Declutter Your Office Space

We’ve all heard the saying, a cluttered desk means a cluttered mind. If that is the case what does your desk say about you?

A cold cup of coffee, post-it notes stuck everywhere, piles of paper strewn across the desk?

Wanting to make your desk more organised and and be more productive then read on to find out the top tips to keeping on top of the clutter.

photo pixabay

Start With A Clean Slate

The best way to organise your office space is to start fresh. And the best way to do this?

Epic Office Furniture Sydney advise to look at every item individually and ask truthfully “Do I need this item?” Don’t need it. Bin it. If you do need it then ask “is it right for my space?” if not it might be time to get a replacement to better fit your office space or desk.

Move all of the items you are going to keep away from your desk, just for the meantime.

Now it is time to clean down your desk. Empty the drawers, wipe down the surfaces and remove the rubbish hiding under it.

Once everything has been cleared out, binned and the desk cleaned you can move onto the next step.

Picture Your New Desk

Your desk is now a clean slate. This gives you the chance to imagine exactly how you want it to be with everything is the most efficient place.

Think hard about what you want your desk to look like, and don’t be afraid to be fun and creative with it. If you like to work in a more creative space go for a theme or a colour scheme. Or if you just like efficiency then organise your desk according to just that.

Figure out what you use most regularly and where the best place on your desk would be for that item.

You need to work out what you need to keep, what space you have and where things would be best placed so you can get the job down as efficiently as possible.

And the final step is figuring out what you don’t have but would be super useful. A calendar? A clock? Even more post-it notes?

So once you know what you want and where you want it it’s time to move onto the next step.

Efficiency Is Key

This is where you find the most efficient ways to organise and store everything on your desk. We’re talking document trays, under desk drawers, even pen pots. Whatever you can get that works to organise your things in the least amount of space that still works for you.

Focus on the little things like pens and paper clips and get a desk tidy.

Or get a handle on your paperwork with document trays or under-desk drawers.

Organise your drawers with drawer dividers and make use of every inch of space.

A common culprit of the cluttered desk is cables. They look so messy but you need them all. A nifty DIY trick is to use some large binder clips and clip them to the side of your desk most out of view,, and fed the cables through.

Feel Happy In Your Own Space

The best tip to keep your desk tidy and organised is to make it a place where you are happy to spend a big majority of your day.

If your desk makes you happy and you like how it looks you won’t want things out of place or looking messy.

So think about adding some personal touches like photographs, plants, motivational prints. Anything that motivates you or makes you smile.

We hope these solutions and tips helped and now you can sit down to your desk and be the most productive you can be.

However, if your office space is too small or limited. Or you have important documents you need to store away, at Storage Vault we offer a wide range of flexible storage units.

Author: Aimee McGuiness

Bio: Aimee works with storage unit provider Storage Vault and writes about all things storage and productivity.

How to Create a Positive Office Environment

Guide to Buying Office Supplies Online

Guide to Increasing the Online Presence of Your Business

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- Outside contributors to the Dispatch are always welcome to offer their unique voices, contradictory opinions or presentation of information not included on the site.

Tags

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

How To Declutter Your Office Space

September 18, 2020, No Comments on How To Declutter Your Office Space

How to Create a Positive Office Environment

September 18, 2020, No Comments on How to Create a Positive Office Environment

How to Educate Patients Using YouTube

September 17, 2020, No Comments on How to Educate Patients Using YouTube

Going Vocal: How Alexa Makes Things Easier for You

September 17, 2020, No Comments on Going Vocal: How Alexa Makes Things Easier for You

What to Do in the Event of a Home Break-in

September 16, 2020, No Comments on What to Do in the Event of a Home Break-in

September 16, 2020, Comments Off on

September 16, 2020, Comments Off on

How to Stay Private Online? No, it’s Not About VPNs

September 16, 2020, No Comments on How to Stay Private Online? No, it’s Not About VPNs

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

the-hunt-movie-posterstill-believe-movie-postercall-of-the-world-movie-posterinvisible-man-movie-posteronward-movie-posterdolittle-movie-poster1917-movie-posterspies-disguise-movie-poster


Pin It