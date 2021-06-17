How To Deal With Headaches

When you have a deadline to meet, an important conference to attend, or even when you simply have a day at work to get through, having a headache can be at best distracting and at worst entirely debilitating.

Taking some painkillers and hoping the problem will go away is one way to handle the issue, but it will only mask the root cause and although it might give you some temporary relief, your headache will return if you don’t do something about the reason behind it. With that in mind, here are some of the ways to permanently – as far as possible, at least – deal with a headache.

Massage Therapy

Massage therapy is often seen as a treat, something that you can enjoy on a spa day or with a romantic partner. Or it’s something that people feel is useful after a sporting accident or similar incident. However, having a professional massage by a fully trained therapist is also something that can help when it comes to headaches, even major ones.

This is because some headaches are caused by stress. Stress causes tension in your muscles and body, and those tight muscles can cause stiffness in the neck and a tight scalp, which immediately creates what is known as a tension headache. If your muscles can be soothed and loosened – as they can through massage – your headache should disappear. Trying to stay stress-free in the future is the best way to avoid this kind of headache from returning.

Get An Eye Test

If you are suffering from eyestrain because your vision isn’t good enough to see what you need to see, a headache can result. Even if you already wear corrective lenses, your prescription may have changed, especially if it’s been a long time since you were last checked out. When you go see an optometrist, the tests they carry out will determine whether you need stronger eyeglasses or not.

Wearing the correct lenses will help to reduce eyestrain which in turn will reduce your headaches. It can be a little daunting to go to an optometrist because the glasses and lenses can cost a lot of money, and if they are out of your budget this could be why you haven’t been tested for a little while.

If this is the case you can visit Just-glasses.co.uk to find lower priced eyeglasses. This means you don’t have to sacrifice your health just because you have a smaller budget.

Hydration

Perhaps the biggest cause of headaches, particularly if you tend to get them frequently, is dehydration. Many of us are chronically dehydrated to such a point where we don’t feel it so much anymore, but a headache is a big sign that something is wrong. Dehydration causes headaches because the lack of fluids makes the brain shrink away from the skull. This means the nerves are pulled away too, and a headache develops.

If you’re concerned that dehydration is the biggest problem for you when it comes to headaches (and many other issues such as lack of concentration and mobility problems) the answer is simple; drink more water.

Author: Carol Trehearn