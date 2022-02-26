How to choose the suitable material for your carport

A carport is an outer structure that protects your vehicle from the weather. It is like an outdoor garage but without a gate. Even if you don’t have your car, a carport is a good investment for your property. As a more efficient and less expensive alternative to installing a complete garage, carports provide your home with many benefits. Even if you have a garage, many people still like to install a carport as an extra decorative element.

With that in mind, adding a carport to your home can be a difficult decision, as there are different materials to choose from. So, If you have been thinking about installing one but are not sure what material you should pick up, we have done our homework and will walk you through the process, so let’s get right into it!

Types of carports

1. Metal

Steel and aluminum are the two types of metal carports. Metal is arguably the most common material for carports and good reasons. It won’t rot, splinter, or distort, and it’s termite-proof. Metal is also corrosion-resistant, fire-resistant, and extremely sound and robust. In addition, when made correctly, metal Carports can last for a very long time.

Steel carports are made of Colorbond steel, which is the most common building material because of its strength and durability and the fact that it outlasts other materials. Aluminum is lightweight and inexpensive, but it does not last as long as steel.

Colorbond carports can be customized in any way you like. Not only can you select a custom size, but you can also have it attached or freestanding. You can also customize the look of your carport roof. You can choose from gable or flat-roof designs, as well as a variety of colors and sizes to protect your car from the harsh Australian climate.

The gable roof will be precisely planned and designed to match and enhance the aesthetic of your home while providing shelter and security for your vehicle. The flat top is the most cost-effective option, and you can choose a variety of sizes when you install it.

Above all, you can do all of this yourself. For example, you can buy a metal carport kit that includes all necessary accessories for a rapid and safe installation. Alternatively, you can always opt for a professional contractor to do it on your behalf.

2. Timber

The entire base of a timber carport is built of wood. It is usually made of treated pine or timber to ensure that your carport withstands harsh climates. Timber carports are generally less expensive than metal carports and can be freestanding or attached to the house, depending on your personal preferences.

A timber carport can be custom planned, or you can choose from a variety of prefabricated kits that include everything you need, including pre-carved timber, roof covering, galvanized installation, and more. It can also be embellished with decorative elements such as lattice, finials, and gable treatments.

The roof of a timber carport can be flat or gable. However, remember that timber is prone to expansion due to temperature or weather fluctuations, so you will need to take extra precautions.

Author: Matthew Perry