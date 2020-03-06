How to Choose the Right Rental Car for Your Vacation

Discovering somewhere new in the United States can become infinitely more exciting and memorable when you make the decision to rent a car. But you might not know how to pick the ideal vehicle for the journey. Just like planning a holiday, figuring out the car, the route, and how to get to everything on your itinerary takes some serious thought. That’s why I put together a list of tips to help you choose the right rental car for your next US vacation:

1. Size matters

A single backpacker doesn’t need the same amount of space as a family of five. A hire car should always have enough seats and space for the group, so know what you need before you start looking. Small, compact models typically have two to four seats. If someone plans on sitting in the back, you might aim for a sedan. And if you have children? Aim for a minivan or SUV, which will have safety features and enough space for everyone’s luggage.

2. Trunk space

Depending on where you’re going and what you need to bring with you, the trunk/boot space and roof racks should be given some thought. I can’t stress this enough. Going skiing? You’re going to need a ski or snowboard rack. And if you have a lot of heavy, bulky luggage, you’re going to want a car with plenty of trunk space so nothing is left on the back seat. Otherwise, your rental car and luggage becomes a target for theft.

3. City driving or road trip?

The same car you select for a long distance trip across America isn’t the same car you select when you’re maneuvering around Manhattan. Compact cars are great for cities like NYC, LA, and Philadelphia; but a sedan or hatchback will fair well too. For groups who are looking for outdoorsy, more suburban destinations, SUVs, Jeeps, campervans, and the like are the better choice.

4. Fuel economy

Sure, you might want to splurge a little on your rental car, but do you really need that gas-guzzling V8 truck? For those opting to save money, go for the smaller, more eco-friendly model. Map out where you’re traveling, the distance between the sites and attractions, and see how much gas is in the region you’re visiting. This will help you decide how much miles per gallon (fuel economy) you should be aiming for.

5. Price range

American trucks and exotic sports cars are definitely tempting, but the extra cost isn’t necessarily worth it. Figure out which rental car is best for your budget by thinking about the duration of your stay, the cost of fuel, the security deposit, additional fees, extras, and so on. Remember, the vehicle you choose is merely one component of your trip.

With all these factors for choosing the right rental car fresh in your mind, it's time to make your choice.