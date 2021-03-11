How sports industry is evolving with digital transformation?

Digital innovations have offered sports fans ways to connect with their favourite team, league, or activity over the years. Interaction comes in various ways, such as entertainment, purchases, and data. As digital transformation takes industries by challenge, the sports industry is in a unique position to benefit. The implementation of new technology has also allowed the business to extend its scope by providing and consuming information on a multichannel basis. The impact of digitalisation is felt on field as well. Many technologies are used to assist referees in various sports to make decisions which are more accurate. By analysing data from field cams and portable sensors, today we can get full-fledged information about how game was played and how did a specific player perform in that game. Social media has always been fore runner in digital game and it has provided fans a platform to interact with their favourite players, teams and a experience which is impossible to replicate physically.

Time to shift digital

The fact that the audience is extremely interested in the material being created is a unique benefit that organizations in the sports industry have over others. As such, it will create new revenue sources while expanding the customer base by utilizing digital to even get closer to consumers, customise their experiences, or even allow them to decide how and what content they want to consume. Development of sports team management app helps various teams and franchises to manage the overall functioning as well as smooth working of the company. Being an app centric age, today everyone from sports director, to coaches to players and even fans can get connected on the app to utilise certain features and make their work easier. Scheduling practices, important messages, merchandise sales all can be integrated into one application and it does sound great.

Challenges in digital transformation of sports industry

First of all, the main challenge would be mitigating all the data from the physical databases to central database and pave way for digital journey. Data analysis help to determine specific skill set of players but over use of data can be harmful sometimes. There should be proper understanding of digital ecosystem and everyone joined to the app should know how to use it to maximise their efficiency. Apart from these roadblocks, organisations should prioritize current technology landscape and classify initiatives by risk profiles and upskill for digital execution.

Conclusion

This form of transition is still far, but any company prepared to spend in redefining at its heart is available. Players in the sports industry that take the opportunity to look inward and improve themselves will indeed benefit in both the short term by fan interaction and revenue in the long term by creating a configurable core which will allow for quicker and much more productive future changes. Technology has transformed much and will continue to transform in future. It is in hands of sports teams, management companies and players to utilise the platform to the fullest which in turn would be for their own benefit.

Author: Terra Wilder