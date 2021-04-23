How Royal Holiday Vacation Club is Promoting Safe Travel

Traveling anywhere in the world has been very difficult for so many people during the height of the pandemic. As people start to return to travel to some capacity, companies are trying to do whatever is possible to give people confidence once again that they are safe and protected from anything bad happening healthwise.

At Royal Holiday Vacation Club, they have been leaders in the travel industry and staying safe during the pandemic. The feedback from these steps has been very positive and something that they hope to continue going forward to make it one of the safest ways to travel.

How are they able to help? Several new safety measures have been introduced, and they are sticking around as different areas start to open up more and more.

Standard safety measures

Some of the standard safety measures that have been in place since the pandemic first started include proper social distancing, in-depth sanitation, and temperature checks at all times. Whether it is tour buses or simply a common area at a resort, all the facilities connected to Royal Holiday Vacation Club have strict safety measures, so everyone stays safe.

These changes have now been in practice for a while, which means less of a hindrance towards standard operation at facilities. What was once a more drawn-out process for tourists is now a minimal inconvenience to make things safer than ever. Most are willing to take a little bit of extra time to stay significantly safer.

Coronavirus testing and the Safe Guest Program

Coronavirus testing is a requirement in many locations for travelers. Thanks to the Safe Guest Program from Royal Holiday Vacation Club, the testing process is as straightforward for travelers as possible. Instead of leaving the testing and all the problems that could come from it up to a member, the program makes everything simple.

A partnership with certified medical centers and hospitals worldwide has made it possible for Royal Holiday Vacation Club to get all its members tested at a reduced rate. The Safe Guest Program also helps those who might happen to test positive, as they will get the proper support and a special rate to extend their stay while they are going through quarantine.

No traveler wants to have to deal with COVID-19, but having that security in place makes it much easier to navigate. Many other travel companies are trying to offer something similar, but Royal Holiday Vacation Club provides that extra bit of support.

Always evolving

The COVID-19 pandemic is hard to predict, and changes are coming all the time from locations all around the world. As restrictions fade away and new ones go in place, Royal Holiday Vacation Club stays committed to keeping all travelers and safe as possible.

With over a year of experience dealing with the protocols that go with the pandemic, it is safer than ever for travelers to enjoy themselves in new locations, thanks in large part to who they work with at the company level. For more information on all the safety steps taken by a Royal Holiday Vacation Club, visit their website at royal-holiday.com.

Author: Jeremy Biberdorf