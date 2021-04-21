Quantcast
Published On: Wed, Apr 21st, 2021

How Much Time Is Needed To Settle A Personal Injury Claim?

If you have a personal injury case, you would want to know how long it will take to settle the matter. But, there is no easy answer to this. Your settlement could be as quick as a couple of weeks or it could take years to settle. This is because every case and the consequences thereafter are different. 

Having a good attorney by your side can help to expedite the process. Personal injury lawyers Syracuse NY make sure your case gets settled as quickly as possible. In this post, we will walk you through a standard timeline of personal injury claims and lawsuits. 

Medical Treatment after the Accident

The first thing after an accident is to receive optimal medical treatment. You must check yourself in the emergency room and do all that you can for your health. If you don’t see a doctor, the insurance agent will likely assume that your injuries from the accident aren’t severe enough. 

Select a Good Attorney

It is possible that you may get a small portion of the personal injury claim by yourself, but it is not recommended. A good attorney will possess all the legal knowledge and make sure you get the maximum compensation that you deserve. 

Also, this will help you focus on your recovery while the attorney collects all the necessary evidence against the opposing party. 

Your Attorney Begins the Investigation

Your attorney will find out everything about the accident and your injuries. They will talk to you about your background, your medical condition, and the treatments you need to go through. 

They will gather all your medical details and treatment received after the accident. They will also collect all the accident evidence and interview eyewitnesses. This process may take up to several months, depending on the accident’s severity. 

Demands and Negotiations

Most of the personal injury claims are settled outside the court. If your lawyer is certain and has adequate evidence, they will make a demand to the opposing party or insurance agency. If the case can be settled without filing a lawsuit, it won’t take a lot of time. 

Typically, lawyers choose to go to court if the claim involves impairment or permanent damage. Also, most good attorneys wait until the client has reached maximum medical improvement. This stage signifies that the client has finished his medical treatment and the lawyers know what the case is worth. 

Filing a Lawsuit

If required, your attorney will file a lawsuit which will necessitate a trial. Every state has different regulatory guidelines when it comes to trial procedures. Often, trials may take between one to two years to get settled. Also, you need to check the statute of limitations in your area that specifies the time in which the personal injury claim can be filed. 

The trial itself can take up to a month. Many times, trials get rescheduled due to the busy calendars of the judge. 

Several factors determine the amount of time needed to settle a personal injury claim. Experienced personal injury lawyers can really help to cut short the timeline and get the case settled as quickly as possible. 

Author: Lee Sadawski

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

