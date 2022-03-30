How Much Do Solar Panels Cost for a House? A Quick Guide

Are you planning to install solar panels? In 2019, solar panel installations lowered power consumption by 1.8% in America, which is helpful for the environment.

Solar panels offer a lot of convenience to your households. It includes cheaper utility bills and a clean source of energy.

The big question is, how much do solar panels cost for a house? There are many factors to consider when getting solar panels. Keep reading and find out the average cost of solar panels.

Why Solar Power

Did you know the district’s Sustainable DC initiative responds to climate changes? This initiative helps sustain a better environment for all of us thanks to solar energy.

There are many reasons to get yourself solar panels. But whatever reasons they may be, it is a fact that solar energy is the most conventional form of energy.

Solar Panels Prices

Your solar panels can cost you an average of 15,000 and 25,000. The cost may change depending on your location.

When buying solar panels, it can cost you around $200 to $250 per panel. These prices differ when buying individual panels compared to getting them in sets.

Different Types of Solar Panels

There are several types of solar panels, each serving different needs and purposes. Here is a list of the best solar panels on the market.

Monocrystalline Solar Panels

This panel has optimizations for commercial use with a high lifetime value. It also has a high-efficiency rate, making them ideal solar panels. The only downside to it is its price which is between $6,000 and $9,000.

Polycrystalline Solar Panels

This panel is less energy-efficient but goes around $5,400 and $6,000. It makes polycrystalline solar panels a more affordable option. But the downside is that it is sensitive to high temperatures and has a lower lifespan.

Thin-Film: Amorphous Silicon Solar Panels

It is easy to produce, flexible but requires enough space to install. The cost can go between $6,000 and $9,000. Though it comes with its advantages, this panel is best in industrial settings.

Solar Panel Installation

Many factors go into how much do solar panels costs for a house. It depends on system size, location, panel brand, equipment quality, and other factors.

The average cost to install solar panels can be around $12,000. When it comes to installing smaller systems, it may go around $5,000. But for Tier 1 solar panels with high quality and larger sizes, it can cost $40,000 or more.

Find Out How Much Do Solar Panels Cost for a House Today

Knowing how much do solar panels cost for a house can help you determine the best solar panels that fit your home. It can be because of the different types of panels down to company prices.

You can also determine the price by factoring in the size and brands. Remember that your location will be crucial when getting and using solar panels.

Author: Laura Brown