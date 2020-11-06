How Much Compensation Can I Get After a Truck Accident

Anyone involved in an accident with a truck should consider filing for compensation. If you are able to prove that another driver was at fault, the chances of a successful claim are high.

But the amount of compensation you receive is hard to predict. There are several factors to consider.

How Are Damages Calculated?

There are numerous factors to consider when deciding on the damages arising from a truck accident. The victims of truck accidents can suffer from a multitude of damages. As well as the potential health impacts and injuries arising from a truck accident, many people also suffer financial damages because they have to take time off work – according to the NHTSA, vehicle accidents cost the US economy almost $1 trillion annually in lost productivity.

Any compensation you receive will be divided into two categories: compensatory damages and punitive damages. Compensatory damages are awarded to cover any lost income or other economic damage you suffer. Meanwhile, the punitive damages are awarded as punishment against the party responsible for the crash.

The steps you take in the immediate aftermath of an accident can impact the amount of compensation you receive. Here are some simple ways of maximizing your payout:

Contact Emergency Services Promptly

Injuries arising from a truck accident can be serious. 68% of the deaths arising from truck crashes are in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Not every injury has obvious external signs. Internal bleeding can lead to a delayed death after a truck accident. It is vital that a doctor checks everyone involved.

A doctor can also provide you with documentation of your injuries. This documentation will make it much easier to argue your case convincingly.

Document The Scene

Documenting the immediate aftermath of an accident will also help you to make your case. If you have irrefutable proof of the scene, you can often establish who is responsible beyond a reasonable doubt. Documenting the scene is also necessary because no one’s memory is perfect. An accurate record of the scene is essential.

Contact A Truck Accident Lawyer

Having an experienced truck accident lawyer on your side is one of the most effective things you can do to maximize any payout you eventually receive. Choosing a truck accident lawyer isn’t just about filing the right paperwork. There are plenty of other vital services they can provide:

Dealing with insurers and other parties involved in the accident.

Investigating the accident thoroughly

Gathering any relevant evidence and witness statements

Enlisting the help of other experts as needed.

Most personal injury attorneys offer a free consultation, allowing you to ensure they are the right attorney for you before you commit.

File An Insurance Claim

After you have consulted with an attorney, you should report the accident to your insurance provider. Most attorneys advise not speaking to your insurer until you have consulted with a lawyer.

The amount of compensation you receive will ultimately be up to a judge but awards up to $75,000 are not unusual. However, most successful personal injury claims are settled out-of-court. If this is the case, the amount you receive will depend on your legal team’s negotiating skills.