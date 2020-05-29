How Modafinil can help businessmen during the 2020 global quarantine crisis

If you’re like many businessmen, you have to work from home during the lockdown. As May 2020 reaches an end, I’ve had my fair share of isolation. Productivity has seen ups and downs and I felt that many business owners, artists or freelancers face similar difficulties when spending too much time at home. Working from home might be fine for a while, but it can start to affect your concentration and focus. Healthy habits such as exercising routinely, eating the right foods and adopting a growth mindset can greatly help you be successful Modafinil can help increase both your concentration and focus so that you can stay in the zone and come out on top once the crisis is over.

About Modafinil

Modafinil, also known as Provigil, is a medication that is prescribed in the United States to treat narcolepsy, shift work disorder, and sleep apnea. Doctors have also been prescribing it for off-label uses such as fatigue, depression, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis. In some other countries, it is not required to have a prescription. The Modafinil online world offers you the possibility to place orders from online pharmacies such as BuyXArmodafinil.org.

Modafinil Increases Focus

Staying focused during lockdown and working from home is not easy. Modafinil is classified as a eugeroic, which is a drug that promotes wakefulness. It promotes wakefulness without the jittery effects that too much caffeine or amphetamines would cause.

Some also call Modafinil a smart drug, a group of synthetic substances (also called neuroenhancers) that can help focus, cognitive abilities, and memory retention. Modafinil is a drug that is favored by those that need to have a sharp focus all day long, like stockbrokers and surgeons. Interestingly enough, Modafinil is also proven to be an effective treatment for depression, which may occur to some people during this period.

Researchers are still not sure how Modafinil works. It appears that it affects the neurotransmitters, serotonin, GABA, and glutamate, in the brain, which are responsible for regulating memory, learning, and mood. This is believed to be the reason that Modafinil can enhance a person’s ability to focus.

Modafinil Enhances Executive Function

Executive function includes flexible thinking, cognitive flexibility, and working memory. These executive functions are critical to improving your ability to work in distracted environments. Executive function helps you to:

Stay focused on a task and see it through completion

Pay attention

Prioritize, plan, and organize

Understand other points of view

Keep your emotions in check

Keep track of what you’re doing

Follow directions

Modafinil Helps with Self-Control

Another interesting aspect of Modafinil is that it can help you with self-control. While being stuck at home during a lockdown, you might find you have poor impulse control. This might lead you to eat too many junk foods, or you might even start drinking too much alcohol.

Does Modafinil Work

In a study reported by Nature.com, a survey asked their readers if they took cognitive-enhancing drugs. Of those who responded, 44% said that they had used Modafinil and that it did have neuroenhancement effects. The main reason they took these cognitive-enhancing drugs was to improve focus and concentration.

According to Guy Goodwin, president of the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology, “Modafinil is the first real example of a smart drug which can genuinely help, for example, with exam preparation.”

