How LASIK and Lens Replacement Can Work Together

LASIK, the laser eye surgery that helps people see clearly without contacts or glasses, has been an extremely popular option since its advent in the 1990s, and the demand doesn’t seem to be slowing down! Thanks to LASIK technology, people who have not been able to see the world without corrective lenses since childhood or early adulthood can undergo an extremely brief, painless procedure and begin experiencing improved vision as early as the very next day! To say the least, LASIK has become one of the most popular outpatient surgeries among adults in America.

However, LASIK surgery isn’t for every type of vision problem. In fact, a LASIK surgeon will only recommend the procedure for candidates with mild to moderate myopia, or nearsightedness, since these patients are likely to see the most benefit from their procedure. But what about people with hyperopia, also known as farsightedness, or those with presbyopia, who need multifocal lenses to help with both near and far vision? Fortunately, there is a solution to help these patients see clearly without the aid of corrective lenses: lens replacement surgery.

Lens replacement surgery is a quick, outpatient procedure that takes as little as 15 minutes per eye to perform, though each eye must undergo lens replacement in a separate appointment at least a week apart. Like LASIK, it involves cutting a small flap in the membrane covering the lens. However, unlike the laser used in LASIK surgery, the lens is replaced by a synthetic intraocular lens, or IOL, specifically developed for the patient’s exact vision issues. Both procedures can be performed by a LASIK surgeon at the same office.

If a patient is both nearsighted and farsighted, a LASIK surgeon may recommend undergoing both LASIK and lens replacement surgery in separate appointments, so as to correct all present vision problems and increase the chances of being able to see clearly without the aid of glasses or contact lenses. Because both procedures can be performed by the same surgeon, it is possible to develop a customized treatment plan for each individual patient in order to get the best, most lasting results.

The first step of determining whether LASIK, lens replacement surgery, or both is the best option for you is to schedule an initial consultation with your LASIK surgeon. By examining your eyes and determining the exact vision issues that need to be corrected, your surgeon can develop the best course of action for you.

Make 2021 the year you see things clearly by scheduling a consultation appointment with your LASIK surgeon today!

Author: D. Smith