How is a Car Accident Claim Filed? And Other Questions A Lawyer Can Answer

Navigating the process of filing a car accident claim can be overwhelming, especially if you are dealing with injuries and property damage. Seeking the guidance of car accident lawyers can help ensure that your claim is filed correctly and that you receive the compensation you deserve. Here are the steps involved in filing a car accident claim.

To file an insurance claim, follow these steps

Contact the Police

In the event of a car accident, it is beneficial to involve the police as they can provide a report containing crucial information needed by your insurance company. This report may include details such as the accident’s date, time, location, and statement on who was at fault. This readily available information can assist in expediting the claims process, as your insurance provider will likely require specific details about the accident.

Contact a Car Accident Attorney

You can choose whether or not to hire a car accident attorney, but in many cases, it may be a wise decision.

Car accident lawyers can help you get the compensation you deserve. A car accident attorney can help with the following:

Collecting evidence

Gathering witness statements

Investigating the causes of the accident

Collect Information

It is crucial to gather important details from the accident scene. This includes the other driver’s vehicle information, insurance information for all parties involved, and contact information for any witnesses. Refrain from assigning or admitting fault to anyone, as the insurance companies and the police will determine this.

Additionally, it’s recommended to take pictures of the damage to both cars, but be cautious not to allow anyone to photograph your driver’s license as it can leave you vulnerable to identity theft. Having the photos and information gathered at the scene will assist in making your claim with your insurance company and supplementing the information in the police report.

Contact Your Insurance Provider

It is recommended that you contact your insurance company as soon as possible after an accident, but only once you have ensured your safety and have obtained the necessary information from the other driver and the police. Many insurance companies can file a claim online or through a mobile app, but speaking with a representative directly can ensure that all necessary steps are taken.

Speak With a Claims Specialist

When you file a claim, your insurance company will assign an adjuster or multiple adjusters to investigate the situation. Usually, the adjuster will reach out to you within a few days of submitting your claim. They will schedule an inspection, evaluate the damage to your vehicle, and handle any personal injury claims. The adjuster may also review police reports and speak with witnesses of the accident.

Depending on your insurance provider, you may be required to obtain an estimate for the repairs to your vehicle and provide it to the insurance company. Your insurer will then make a determination based on the information provided by the adjuster and the repair shop.

Conclusion

Car accident claims can be complicated. An experienced lawyer can help you navigate the process and ensure that you get the compensation you deserve. Contact a car accident lawyer today if you have been involved in a car accident.

Author: Lucy Wilson