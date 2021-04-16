How hard is it to find cheap auto insurance?

There’s no two ways about it — auto insurance premiums can be a heavy drain on your wallet and savings! And that’s for good reason. If ever you find yourself in an unfortunate accident or traffic incident, having an insurance policy active and in place can be a game-changer.

Besides offering a helping financial hand, the best insurance companies also ensure that you get cheap auto insurance while paying affordable premium rates. Car repair costs on average after an accident can set you back between $1,500 and $5,000.

A $1,200 premium isn’t all that bad, especially if it’s going to help during your time of need. This leads us to the question — do you need to be spending that much money on auto insurance in the first place? Is it possible to even get access to cheap auto insurance?

Find out how you can compare policies between auto insurers while getting the best possible rates on auto insurance premiums. We’re breaking down the top three tips you’ll need to know about getting cheap auto insurance and how to hack the insurance game in this article. Just read on to learn more!

How to Make the Right Choice

Easily one of the biggest industries operating in the United States, auto insurance companies number in the thousands. With the multitude of options out there, it’s important that you do a little research when you’re on the lookout for cheap auto insurance.

From the bigger players like Geico and Allstate to smaller insurance firms, you stand to get access to cheap auto insurance plans if you get online. There are multiple websites that allow you to compare cheap auto insurance policies as well as get you access to exclusive deals, at just the click of a button.

Adjust Your Deductible

One way to get quick access to cheap auto insurance rates is by raising your deductible. The deductible is the amount of money you’ll pay from your own hands while submitting a claim. Typically, the higher the deductible, the lower your premium rates get.

Revisit your policy at least once a year to adjust the deductible. This helps you stay ahead of the curve when it comes to your vehicle’s depreciating value.

Maintain a Good Credit Score

It can be annoying that insurance firms provide you with premium rates based on how good or bad your credit score is. The hard truth, though, is that this tried and tested method isn’t going away any time soon.

Maintaining a good or even an above average credit score can get you access to cheap auto insurance quotes, with no questions asked!

Several factors like age, your marital status, the make and model of your car, the distance you drive every year, and your address/zip code plays a crucial role in determining your overall credit score.

Car insurance companies also consider newlywed couples as safe drivers. If you got married recently, time to cash in on a new car insurance company or coverage option!

Cheap Auto Insurance isn’t Impossible to Find

If you know the factors that determine your insurance rates, you will have an easier time finding cheap auto insurance. If you think you’re paying too much, don’t be afraid to compare different companies or ask about discounts from your current insurance provider.

Author: Jazmin Torres