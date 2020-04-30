The Purple Heart Medal is possibly the most well known of all of the awards from the United States Military. Given to soldiers who made some of the bravest sacrifices for the nation possible, the Purple Heart Medal is sacred to those who have served the nation. This honor is bestowed upon members of the armed forces of the U.S. who are wounded by an instrument of war in the hands of the enemy and posthumously to the next of kin in the name of those who are killed in action or die of wounds received in action. It is specifically a combat decoration. Today we will get into depth about this medal and its meaning in the following article titled How do you earn the Purple Heart Medal?

The Purple Heart Medal and ribbon is awarded in the President of the United States of America’s name. It is that big of a deal, the President himself gives the award in his name personally. And it is given to those who were killed in action, or wounded in the service of the United States. The Purple heart Medals forebear was the Badge of Military Merit, which took the form of a purple cloth, hence the name of the official newer medal. The Purple Heart Medal is actually now the oldest Medal given to members of the United States Military. The Purple heart medal got its modern day look back in 1932, when General Douglas McArthur designated it to members of the United States Army who were wounded in battle.

There have been some famous people over the years who have received the Purple heart medal for their service. This includes the famous actor Charles Bronson. James Garner and rod Sterling, are also famous people who were given the Purple Heart. The great writer Kurt Vonnegutt was a Purple Heart recipient, and the famous director Oliver Stone also has a Purple Heart Medal.

Many of our bravest and most honorable troops to have ever served the nation have been given this prestigious medal, and their memory lives on in displays of their medals, and at memorial statues and parks. We must never forget their sacrifice, and honoring their memory on Military holidays is only one way we can celebrate their memory. They gave their lives so that we could enjoy the freedoms we do today, and we would not be able to do any of the things we love to do here in America without their bravery. They truly are the best of us.

Sadly, the Purple Heart Medal is often awarded posthumously, and given to the soldiers next of kin, because the recipient has fallen in combat, or succumbed to his combat wounds in a military hospital. The relatives of those who have received the Purple Heart Medal often will put the award on display in their homes to honor the patriotic dead. If there are more than one next of kin who would like to display the medal they can actually go online and find a replica medal dealer who will not only get them an exact replica of the medal, but will also custom engrave it to match the original. This is a great way to share the honor of having a relative who wins this most prestigious of awards, and it is a great tribute to their fallen relative who gave everything for this great nation. And who wouldn’t want to recognize such bravery? The Purple heart Medal truly is one of the greatest honors this nation can bestow, and its recipients will live forever in the memories of patriots everywhere.

Author: Jacob Maslow