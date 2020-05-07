How City-Pollution Affects Your Skin

Modern research has shown pollution affects our skin much more than we realized. Exhaust, dirt, and dust in the air can cause blocked pores, pimples, and give your skin a gusty appearance.

Scientists used to believe pigmentation and changes in skin color were solely caused by sun exposure, but modern research has shown this is not the case. Contaminant triggers free radicals, attacking the skin barrier and resulting in classic signs of ageing such as wrinkles, pigmentation, and changes in skin structure.

Premature Skin Aging

UV radiation from sunlight and tanning beds decreases the production of collagen in the skin, but modern research shows so does pollution. Everyone knows how important it is to protect your skin in the sun, however, it’s not that easy to protect yourself from contaminant exposure – especially if you live in the city.

In the city, diesel cars and heavy traffic cause contaminated air. Small particles of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) from diesel vehicles can cause skin damage like wrinkles and pigmentation.

If you live in a city that struggles with poor air quality, keep reading to learn what you can do to protect yourself.

How to Protect Your Skin From Pollution

Healthy skin must be clean. That’s why you should maintain daily facial cleansing. Make sure you spend at least 20 seconds massaging the cleanser into your skin and give it time to work before rinsing it off.

This is the easiest way to get dirt, contamination, and oils out of your pores. In addition, this will prep your skin for the next step: Lotion. The active ingredients in your facial cream will penetrate the skin more easily for an effective result.

In addition, remember to exfoliate your skin 1-2 times a week.

Antioxidants

The most important thing you can do to fight free radicals is adding antioxidants to your diet. A balanced diet with lots of vegetables will protect your skin from within, whilst skin products will provide external protection.

Moisture

Moisturized skin has a better skin barrier and thus better protection against pollution. Use a suitable moisturizer every day, preferably containing hyaluronic acid. Hyaluronic acid is a sugar product, produced naturally in the skin to help skin contain moisture.

Drinking water may also help, as it keeps your skin hydrated, increases cell production, and improves skin elasticity.

Seek Help From a Dermatologist

If nothing works and your skin seems to be negatively affected by air pollution, our best advice is to seek help from a dermatologist. Everyone is different, and our skin is easily affected by the change in weather and other factors. What works wonders for your friend, might not be the right approach for you.

One of the leading cosmetic surgeons on the field of anti-ageing is Norwegian-based Doctor Jarl Bunæs. He is widely renowned for treatments and procedures designed to slow down the ageing process, and repair damage from sun exposure or air pollution.

Author: Gourav Rana