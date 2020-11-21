How Can Transport Businesses Become More Environmentally Conscious?

In an industry that relies so heavily on vehicles, it can be hard to imagine that a transportation business can seriously commit to a greener future.

But with technological capabilities growing at such a rapid pace, it won’t be long until industry leaders develop a much louder eco-conscious.

Read on as we look to see how owners in the transportation industry can adapt their business to help boost the green cause.

Fuel cards are helping fleet businesses go paperless

Fossil fuels account for 53% of transportation energy in the US alone — and it’s one of the most expensive running costs for any vehicle owner. This means finding a way to even slightly offset this damage is in everyone’s interest.

And to an even greater extent, the transport industry needs to take a special interest in this fact. Both because of the sheer cost and effort of running a fleet, as well as the overall environmental impact they have by investing in fossil fuel at such an industrial scale.

Cutting our four-wheeled friends out of your day to day operations is nigh-on impossible unless teleportation gets invented soon. But in the meantime, you can find ways in which your drivers can cushion their environmental impact.

Fuel cards, for instance, are a great way for a transport business to boost overall efficiency and mediate the impact of fuel usage. And by taking a look at a range of different schemes on comparison sites (like iCompario), benefits include going paperless, which goes some way to offsetting the impact of fossil fuels.

In large fleets, fuel cards allow you to go paperless because they retain an electronic record of your purchase history, meaning you can reject paper receipts and use digital alternatives instead.

A new feature like fuel cards not only boosts the green cause but also makes good business sense. These aforementioned digital records produce HMRC approved receipts, which help businesses to claim back expenses and submit tax claims.

Though a small step, change is slow and always has been. A business’s first port of call is survivability and growth, rather than the environment. So. finding something that does both is a good compromise.

Optimized route planners reduce your environmental impact

Some people believe going green means sacrificing efficiency. But we disagree. For environmental issues to blend with the intentions of the transport industry, you must pitch ideas that not only solve the issue but also have an understanding of business operations.

With green issues at the forefront of modern thinking, technology is evolving beyond our wildest dreams. And entrepreneurs are using this to their advantage by finding ways to go green while expanding profit margins off the back of it.

For example: have you seen a UPS truck and ever wondered why they never make a left turn? Well, it may not have occurred to you at all. But, indeed, a UPS truck will never turn left (or right depending on what country you live in).

UPS uses groundbreaking navigation software known as On-Road Integrated Optimization Navigation (ORION) to deliver parcels quickly and more efficiently.

The system maps out the optimum path for drivers to follow by tracking historical delivery data, along with live traffic updates. With this newfound knowledge, somewhere along the way, it discovered turning into oncoming traffic takes time and wastes too much fuel.

But what does all this have to do with the environment? It’s not impossible for the most efficient way of doing things to also be the most environmentally friendly. With ORION it shows a way to limit your fossil fuel usage while performing at optimum efficiency.

Dump fossil fuels and invest in electric vehicles

With rising fuel prices and the world shying away from diesel. There has never been a better time for transport businesses to invest in electric vehicles.

The latest wave of electric vehicles (EVs) and other low emission modes of transportation are vastly improved from previous generations — and much better for the environment

Why is this now the right time for the transport industry to go electric?

Common hangups around these vehicles are becoming a thing of the past: battery life is far more reliable, costs are coming down, and a string of government incentives mean passing up on the opportunity will cost you in the long run.

Prospective EV buyers greatest worry tends to be the battery life, but innovations in this area mean a modern battery holds its charge for longer than previous incarnations.

For example, lithium-ion powered vehicles like the Renault ZOE can realistically last 160 miles on a full charge — or if Tesla is to be believed, their secret battery could reinvent the wheel and reach the million-mile mark.

However, the use of electric vehicles is still rather city-centric, because central locations like London cater for an EVs limited power supply and accommodate access to charging ports in numerous public car parks.

But, while EVs might not appeal to long haul deliveries and operations outside the metropolitan bubble, some delivery services are showing the move away from fossil fuels is both possible and more efficient.

DPD have adopted an urban delivery strategy, which you’ve probably seen around if you live in a city — or out in the suburbs. This new initiative trades large fuel-guzzling vans for a range of small electric-powered vehicles like the Paxster.

Although a small change in the grand scheme of things, the fact businesses are willing to make the switch shows how the transport industry can help shape a greener future.

Investing in new technology is the best way for the transport industry to keep up with a changing world and reduce the impact they have on the environment.

From adopting minor tweaks like a fuel card scheme to making much broader changes like an integrated AI system — or revolutionise the industry with electric cars. There is a much greener future on the horizon.