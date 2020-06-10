Quantcast
Published On: Wed, Jun 10th, 2020

How can these bodybuilding supplements be useful?

In today’s world, it is very common to find a large series of medicines which vary depending on each of their uses. Within the world of steroids, this is also the case. In fact, this branch of medicines is one of those that is constantly updated. Today you will have the opportunity to learn about steroids and their effects on the body. You can even see what some of the most effective steroids are so far.

The first thing you should know is that they are compounds that accelerate the growth of tissues. The best known are anabolic steroids, commonly used by athletes to increase muscle mass and energy storage.

Anabolic-androgenic steroids are a group of synthetic testosterone-derived drugs that produce anabolic (muscle-building) and androgenic (masculinizing) effects. Although their most popular use is to improve physical appearance and sports performance, they are also used for medical purposes.

Its consumption was initially restricted to professional and elite athletes, but it has spread to a significant segment of the general population, especially in the United States. Different studies indicate that between 10 and 30 percent of men who exercise regularly in gyms have ever used this type of product.

photo/ Kai pixabay user gentle07

What are anabolic steroids used for?

Although the influence of anabolic steroids on muscle mass was established in 1935 through animal experimentation, their extra clinical use began in the mid-1950s. Weightlifters were the first to decide to take advantage of their effects to improve muscle performance. Ten years later, in the 1964 Olympics, its use had spread to the point of becoming a serious problem. It is in 1968 when the International Olympic Committee agrees on a definition of doping, and in the 1976 Olympic games when its use is definitively prohibited in athletes participating in the tests.

These substances are used for medical purposes in the first place for their androgenic actions, since testosterone emphasizes the differentiation, development, and maintenance of male secondary sexual characteristics, in addition to regulating spermatogenesis and sexual behavior in males. Doctors prescribe this hormone in cases where the patient does not naturally have enough testosterone.

In addition, they are used in cases of severe malnutrition or in the treatment of certain types of cancers and anemias due to their anabolic effects, since they help people with this type of problem to increase their muscle mass.

How are steroids consumed?

Anabolic steroids are administered orally or by injection. One of the most common forms of consumption among people with anabolic addiction is through patterns called cyclical use, which consists of taking several doses of steroids in a certain period, stopping use for a time, and starting again. In addition, users often resort to the practice of stacking, combining different classes of steroids to maximize their effectiveness and at the same time minimize their adverse effects. You have to be careful which source you are using for purchase because there are a lot of counterfeit products. That is why we found a reliable supplier for you. You can get steroids for sale from this website.

Author: Thomas Smith

