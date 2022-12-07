How Can Proofing a Structure Keep Pests Away

Proofing a structure means making it pest-proof. This can be done in several ways, but the most common approach is to seal up any cracks or openings where pests could enter. This includes sealing cracks in the foundation, caulking around windows and doors, and sealing gaps around wiring and plumbing.

By excluding pests from the home, the risk of an infestation can be reduced significantly. In addition, regular cleaning and vacuuming can also help to keep pests at bay by removing food sources and hiding places.

Types of pests you can control.

When it comes to pests, proofing a structure can mean the difference between a minor annoyance and a severe infestation. By sealing off entry points and taking other preventive measures, it is possible to deter various pests, from rats and mice to insects and birds.

In some cases, proofing may also help to reduce the spread of diseases. For example, by preventing rodents from entering a building, it is possible to reduce the risk of contaminating food or spreading disease-carrying parasites.

Many pests try to enter homes to find a cozy place to stay for the rest of the season. These overwintering pests include boxelder bugs, ladybugs, brown marmorated stink bugs, and many more. You may also find rats and mice taking shelter in your home.

Proofing different structures in your house can prevent them from setting up their own home. These pests can become a nuisance if you fail to act on time. If you cannot handle them alone or don’t know the symptoms of different problems, get in touch with a pest control company. They will not only seal the structures but also spray pesticides to evacuate them.

Proofing options

Here are a few proofing options that pest control companies usually incorporate:

One standard method is called exclusion, which involves sealing up any cracks or holes that pests could use to enter the home.

Another method that pest control companies often use is called baiting. This method includes placing bait in strategic locations around your home’s perimeter. This bait is typically beautiful to pests, so it lures them away from home.

If your house has pulley holes, the pest control team may seal them with tape or stuff them with fabric. They will tie the material to a cord so you can remove it when spring comes.

Houses with skylights often become the breeding place for pests and rodents. It is possible to stop them from entering by proofing the skylight. The easiest way is to find the junction and seal it tightly. If there is a trim that acts like the junction, sealing it properly can also keep pests away.

Structural proofing can go a long way in keeping pests away from your home. By taking the time to seal and repair cracks properly, you can create an effective barrier that will keep pests out. But if you don’t want to do the dirty work on your own, there is always the option to contact a professional pest control company. They will seal all the possible entry points through which pests can enter your house.

Author: Matthew Perry